This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America

Photo: Getty Images

If you heard of the term, "when it rains, it pours," the same can be said about snow. Some cities and even states get a hefty amount of the white stuff every year, but with climate change affecting weather across the country, several places are getting record-breaking amounts of snow over the last five years.

For those curious about which cities get more snow than others, Niche has you covered. Researchers "compiled a list of the top 25 snowiest cities in the contiguous United States — those boasting the most snowfall during the year. This ranking uses the 30-year average monthly snowfall totals as reported by NOAA, and only includes U.S. cities with a population above 50,000."

One Colorado city broke into the Top 10: Boulder ! According to the website, the average snowfall this city gets is 88.3 inches, presumably within a year. The average high in January is 46.9 degrees, and the average low is 22.2 degrees.

Here are the Top 10 snowiest cities in America:

Syracuse, New York Flagstaff, Arizona Erie, Pennsylvania Rochester, New York Buffalo, New York Boulder, Colorado Duluth, Minnesota Grand Rapids, Michigan Cleveland, Ohio South Bend, Indiana

Check out the full report on Niche 's website.