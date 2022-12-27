Rihanna And Jazmine Sullivan Among Those Shortlisted For 2023 Oscars

Rihanna and Jazmine Sullivan are among the Best Original Song frontrunners for 2023 Oscar nominations. The Weeknd and Givēon have also been shortlisted ahead of official nominations.

Rih’s comeback and lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “ Lift Me Up ,” has already been nominated for a Golden Globe and earned the Fenty mogul her first No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Sullivan’s soul-stirring tune “ Stand Up ” from Till — produced by Oscar winner D’Mile — was also named in the list of contenders. Of the record, Till director Chinonye Chukwu, shared in a statement, “It was a genuine dream come true to have Jazmine Sullivan pen and perform ‘Stand Up’ as the end credit song of ‘Till.’ A passionate artist and activist, Jazmine delivers an anthem for justice and hope; one that ignites a fire to rise up for all people whose lives have been senselessly cut short because of America’s deep rooted and white supremacy.”

The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the highly-anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water , would mark his second nomination following 2015’s “ Earned It ” nod from Fifty Shades Of Grey.

For Givēon, his song, “Time” from the Amsterdam soundtrack is being considered. When speaking on the somber ballad, the crooner explained, “I grew up listening and studying Frank Sinatra’s music, so I was excited to convey my admiration while channeling the feel of this film through that sound. Being a part of this incredible record has granted me the opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone.”

The 95th Academy Award nominations will be unveiled on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, with the ceremony to follow on Sunday, March 12, 2023, live from Hollywood on ABC.

See the full list of records shortlisted for Best Original Song below.

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve r

Jazmine Sullivan — “Stand Up” from Till

Givēon — “Time” from Amsterdam

The Weeknd — “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

Selena Gomez — “My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

Taylor Swift — “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

J. Ralph and Norah Jones — “Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

Son Lux — “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Gregory Mann — “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Rita Wilson and Sebastián Yatra — “Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and M.M. Keeravani — “Naatu Naatu” from RRR

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and The Spirited Ensemble — “Good Afternoon” from Spirited

Sofia Carson — “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

LCD Soundsystem — “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise