ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

Gritty play shows Saints not ready to quit on tough season

By Brian Holland
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZYpn_0jvrpTC600

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It took until Week 16 before the New Orleans Saints finally managed to win two consecutive games this season.

Doing so after falling behind 10-0 in freezing Cleveland weather offered evidence that the Saints haven’t quit on first-year coach Dennis Allen.

It’s a silver lining for a team that is guaranteed to have a losing record at the end of the regular season and could be eliminated from playoff contention after this weekend.

“What it says is we’ve got a bunch of really mentally tough guys,” linebacker Chase Hansen said Monday. “That’s something that coach Allen preached all week. It’s one thing to talk about it. It’s another thing to see it come to fruition in a game like that.

“Just the mental toughness I felt like it showed at this point in the season, at that point in the game (when Cleveland led by 10), I was impressed by a number of guys and I was grateful to be a part of it,” Hansen added.

To make playoffs, the Saints (6-9) will have to win their final two games — one of which is on the road against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. They also need help in the form of two losses by Tampa Bay to win the NFC South.

Technically, the Saints also remain alive for the last wild-card spot, but they trail Washington (7-7-1) by 1 1/2 games and Green Bay, Detroit and Seattle (all 7-8) by a game.

Even if the Saints don’t make the playoffs, Allen and his staff have an interest in showing their players haven’t checked out. A strong finish could lead to a more stable, hopeful offseason.

There’s still a lot to prove. Not one of New Orleans’ victories has come against a team that currently has a winning record.

But the Saints didn’t fold after falling behind by two scores at Cleveland during the coldest game in franchise history (9 degrees, with wind gusts making it feel even colder). Instead, they scored 17 unanswered points and made a game-saving defensive stand at the end.

“Definitely one I won’t forget,” offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton said. “It was one of those nasty, grueling kind of games.”

Now they get at least one more work week with a chance at the playoffs — however remote.

“It shows a lot for what this team’s made of,” quarterback Andy Dalton said. “We’re still alive and so we’ve got to keep controlling what we can control and see what happens.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The running game powered by Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill. Hill averaged 6.2 yards per carry on direct-snap runs. Kamara averaged 3.8 yards per carry on a combination of direct snaps and conventional handoffs. The Saints finished with 152 yards rushing, their second straight game with 134 or more.

“That’s an important part of what we’ve been able to do the last couple weeks is kind of get the run game going,” Allen said. “The run game is more about staying with it and staying committed to it. … That’s difficult to do in a game where you’re down 10-0, but we stayed committed to it and it ended up paying off.”

WHAT NEEDS WORK

While the defense has made enough plays to win the past two weeks, New Orleans’ numbers defending the run have not been particularly flattering. The Browns rushed for 124 yards one game after the Saints allowed 200 or more yards rushing for the third time this season.

The Saints’ 132 yards rushing allowed per game ranks in the bottom third of the NFL. But Allen was encouraged by the Saints allowing fewer than that average against a Browns running attack featuring Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Cleveland is “a really good running football team,” Allen said.

STOCK UP

Kamara appears to be back in form, gaining more than 100 yards from scrimmage (76 rushing, 34 receiving) against the Browns. That gave Kamara two straight games with at least 100 scrimmage yards after a five-game rut in which he didn’t reach that mark once.

STOCK DOWN

Receiver Keith Kirkwood was unable to come down with two catchable balls thrown his way by Dalton, both on third-down plays. He finished without a reception.

INJURIES

Left guard Andrus Peat (leg) was carted to the locker room in the first quarter, another blow to New Orleans’ offensive line after guard Cesar Ruiz went on IR earlier in the week. Safety Justin Evans didn’t play in the second half because of a shoulder injury. The Saints are still waiting to see if top cornerback Marshon Lattimore can come back from an abdominal injury that has sidelined him for 10 games.

KEY NUMBER

1 — The number of games in which the Saints have had fewer than 100 yards passing this season after finishing with 92 at Cleveland. In this case, it was enough. The game also was the Saints’ sixth with 130 or more yards rushing. New Orleans is 5-1 in those games.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Saints visit Philadelphia on Sunday and finish the regular season at home against Carolina on Jan. 8.

(Story via The Associated Press)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
WJTV 12

Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

One killed in car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed in a two-car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson on Friday, December 30. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. and involved a Honda Accord and Ford Escape. One car was heading east and the other was heading west when […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed after crashing into tree in Wilkinson County

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Woodville man was killed in a car crash that happened on a Wilkinson County highway on Tuesday, December 27. Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the scene around 10:43 p.m. on Highway 563. They said a 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, […]
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Rig falls through collapsed bridge in Woodville

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville will be closed until further notice after a rig fell through it on Thursday, December 29. Officials with the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. when a rig driving across the bridge fell through. No one was injured. […]
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Teen airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot twice in Pearl on Thursday, December 29. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the teen was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road. He said when officers arrived, the victim was alert […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered.  And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that.  A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJTV 12

Two more arrested after shooting injures woman in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at a home on Smith Chapel Road, which was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday. Edward […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy