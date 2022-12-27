Read full article on original website
Community: January book events include writing classes, football recollections
For anyone making a resolution to finally write their story – ideally with assistance – help is near in the new year. One of Atlanta’s preeminent authorities on the craft of writing will be teaching an eight-week course on exactly that in Roswell beginning Jan. 10. George...
Tourism developments and roadwork projects approved in 2022
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County had a big year in 2022, with dozens of different projects and initiatives approved by officials, which will shape the county for years to come. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Forsyth County stories over the last year. New...
Opinion: Video movie rental, history from the more recent past
This image of Versatile Video brings back memories for me. I often stopped there with my children for a movie and often a video game in the 1990s and 2000s. We also rented videos and games from Blockbuster at the corner of Dunwoody Club Drive and Mount Vernon Road. Chuck...
Country club brawl sparked by flirting
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to 1 Saint Ives Country Club Drive Dec. 11 in reference to an in-progress fight. When police arrived, one woman attacked another woman and was brought to the floor by police and placed in handcuffs. On the opposite side of the bar, a third woman fought with others in the room and was also brought to the floor and placed in handcuffs.
New Business Spotlight: VIO Medspa
Description: VIO Med Spa is an innovative and results-oriented aesthetics and wellness brand. Our highly educated and skilled team of providers offer the latest products and services that are designed to meet the diverse needs of our guests. Equipped for body contouring, skin rejuvenation, facials, injectables or fillers. Opened: November...
Alpharetta Police recover vehicle stolen in Dawson County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A vehicle found near Ga. 400’s wood line has been identified as stolen and was returned to Dawson County, police reports said. Alpharetta Police officers located the grey pickup truck at about 7 a.m. Dec. 15, just north of the Ga. 400 Mansell Road on-ramp. Reports said the vehicle was parked in the woods off the highway and there was no sign of a driver.
Residents approve $180 million in bonds for major projects
ROSWELL, Ga.— The city of Roswell adjusted to new leadership in 2022, with a new mayor and four new City Council members. With major funding boosts and plans for increased multi-use development, the city continues development growth — but not in every area. New mayor and council. On...
Gunshot damages room in woman’s residence
ROSWELL, Ga. —Roswell police responded to a gunshot call on Dec. 21 at Roswell Creek Circle to find a woman’s bathroom damaged by a bullet. The woman said she heard a large bang from the bathroom area and found her bathroom mirror shattered when she went to investigate. She said the hole in the wall looked like it had come from the apartment on the opposite side of the shared wall.
Man charged with DUI following I-285 wreck
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old Flowery Branch man for driving under the influence Dec. 9 after a wreck on I-285. Police from Dunwoody and Sandy Springs were called to the intersection of I-285 and Perimeter Center Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a three-vehicle crash.
Community rallies around family after tragedy
CUMMING, Ga. — After losing her husband to cancer in November, a Cumming woman was presented a car, $10,000 and Christmas gifts for her three kids. Friends, family and community members gathered for an annual Christmas breakfast Dec. 13 aimed at helping those struggling in the community. This year, dozens of people pitched in to help the Stonecypher family who had just lost a beloved husband and father.
Man receives texts threatening his family
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man told Johns Creek Police Dec. 10 he had received text messages from an unidentified person stating they were going to kidnap his relatives. The text message thread started with pictures of dead people and a video of two Black males with guns. The man said the sender stated that he’d “better pay them or they had some men waiting for an order to kidnap his relative,” the police report said.
