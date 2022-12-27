ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Biden welcomes ‘friend’ Netanyahu’s new government

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the swearing-in of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu launches 37th Israeli government: ‘I promise to stop Iran, expand circle of peace’

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium at the Knesset on Thursday to launch his new government, announcing it would focus on three main goals. First, he said, it would prevent Iran from “developing an arsenal of atomic weapons that will threaten us and the whole world.” Second, it would develop Israel’s infrastructure and deliver “a flourishing economy to every part of Israel.” Third, it would expand “the circle of peace with Arab states with the goal of ending the Arab-Israeli conflict.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu’s new government could lose a critical constituency: American conservatives

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The op-ed was typical of the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page, extolling the virtues of moderation in all things. The difference was that the author of the piece published Wednesday, Bezalel Smotrich, has a reputation for extremism, and the political landscape he was imagining is in Israel, not America.
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750

While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Missiles slam Kyiv as Putin and Zelensky trade insults in New Year’s speeches

One person was killed and 20 others wounded in Kyiv as a wave of Russian missiles rocked the capital city Saturday — while Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky traded barbs in New Year’s messages to their respective nations. In a bellicose nine-minute rant, broadcast on Russian state television just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, Putin insisted that his troops in Ukraine are “defending our people and our historical territory.” “The West lied about peace,” a grim-faced Putin said, surrounded by solemn soldiers and sailors in uniform. “It was preparing for aggression … and now they are cynically using Ukraine...
Cleveland Jewish News

In call with Abbas, Gantz emphasizes ‘important ties’ with Palestinians

Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday called for continued cooperation with Ramallah, speaking during a phone call with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. According to a statement from Gantz’s office, he emphasized “the important ties” with the P.A. and said “it is critical to maintain an open channel...
Cleveland Jewish News

Bidens’ scandals detailed

Due to consistent suppression and censorship by the Biden administration, mass media and social media, I don’t think that most Americans are aware of the serious scandal that President Joe Biden is involved in, since the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s abandoned “laptop from hell,” the contents of which included volumes of incriminating influence-peddling business dealings between Hunter and Communist China, the Ukraine and other countries.
Cleveland Jewish News

IRGC commander: 50 operations conducted against Israel daily

Brig.-Gen. Esmayeel Qaani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force said Tuesday that 40-50 actions are carried out against Israel in the West Bank daily, reported Iran’s Fars News Agency. He predicted that the Palestinians would soon evict Israelis from their homeland. In August, IRGC Commander Maj.-Gen....
Cleveland Jewish News

2022: Israel’s population rises 2.2% to over 9.5 million

Israel’s population increased by 2.2% in 2022 to a total of 9,656,000, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday. Of the country’s residents, 7,106,000 are Jews (73.6%), 2,037,000 are Arabs (21.1%) and 513,000 are of other denominations. The population increase dwarfed the 1.8% growth in...
Cleveland Jewish News

List of ministers in Netanyahu government

The following is the current list of ministers in Israel’s incoming government. It is the sixth Israeli government Benjamin Netanyahu will head. 2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Health, Minister of the Interior and Periphery / Aryeh Deri / Shas. 3. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development / Avi...
Cleveland Jewish News

Kol Israel Holocaust memorial makes history

A goal years in the making, the Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust Memorial will now be known as the Kol Israel Holocaust National Memorial following President Joe Biden’s signing of the omnibus bill Dec. 23. Located in Zion Memorial Park at 5451 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights, the memorial...
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Full normalcy in Turkish-Israeli relations hinges on restrictions on Hamas

The latest sign of mending Turkish-Israeli relations occurred on Tuesday, when the fresh Israeli ambassador to Ankara, Irit Lillian, presented her credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and filled a post that had been vacant for four years. On the surface, it appears as if Turkish-Israeli relations are returning to...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy