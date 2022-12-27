Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Related
927thevan.com
David Lee Von Ins
David Lee Von Ins (DVI to everyone who knew him) died peacefully, surrounded by his family on the morning of December 22, 2022, at the age of 80. He is survived by the love of his life and great beauty Jan; his exceptional children Nicholas, Nancy (John Tolley), and David III; two dynamite grandchildren, Maggie and Leroy Tolley; and his siblings Doris Bell and James Von Ins. He is predeceased by his parents, David A. and Rose Anna Von Ins, and siblings Louise Love and Dale Von Ins.
927thevan.com
Jane TenHarmsel
Jane TenHarmsel, age 92, of Zeeland, passed away on December 25th, 2022. Jane was born July 8th, 1930 in Thesinge, Netherlands to Henry and Linda Huizinga. In 1952, Jane immigrated to the U.S. with her family, including her parents and 3 brothers. She married Peter Huitsing in 1953 and he had followed her to the U.S. Following his death, she raised her 3 children by working as a seamstress. Jane loved the textile arts and sewed custom draperies and knitted hundreds of afghans, sweaters, and booties; and enjoyed making liturgical banners for her church. In 1969, she married Anthony TenHarmsel and they enjoyed 45 years together making many memories during their travels throughout the U.S. and Europe.
927thevan.com
Lois Tinklenberg
Lois Tinklenberg, age 97, of Zeeland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital. Lois graduated from Western Christian High School in Hull, IA, and from Calvin College. She taught elementary school in Orange City, IA, and Grand Rapids, MI. Lois loved family, music, books, and flowers. Embracing life, she daily walked with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a member of Haven Christian Reformed Church.
927thevan.com
Beulah Derks
Beulah (Bea) Derks, age 81, of Holland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Bea was born to Chester and Venna Daniel on March 6, 1941, in Kenvir, Kentucky. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1958. She attended Bronson School of Nursing in Kalamazoo, Michigan, graduating...
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log December 29-30, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
927thevan.com
Dorotea Sosa
Dorotea Sosa, age 71, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. A visitation for Dorotea will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial, 11939 James St, Holland, Michigan 49424, followed by a funeral service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
927thevan.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
927thevan.com
Ottawa Co. Issues Advisory for Drain/Culvert Clearance
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 30, 2022) – Another aspect of the clean up following last weekend’s winter storm along the Lakeshore has emerged. On Thursday, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt issued a statement asking residents to move ice, snow and debris from drains near homes and neighborhoods. “This can allow water to move away from structures and road, decreasing the chances for flooding damage,” Hunt said. “Successfully moving water through the system now can also minimize our risk of flooding during the spring thaw, so thank you in advance for the help.”
927thevan.com
A Winning Wednesday for Zeeland’s Teams, Red Wings, Pistons, Bulls & Gold; Hope Hoops in Action Tonight
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 29, 2022) – At the Zeeland holiday high school basketball tournament last night in Zeeland East High’s gym, Zeeland West downed Coopersville, 52-42, and the host Chix beat Whitehall, 72-55. The schools swap opponents and move the action to West High this evening, with the Chix taking on Coopersville in the opener, and the Dux hosting Whitehall in the nightcap. Coverage with Greg Chandler begins at 5:40 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
Comments / 0