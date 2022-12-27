Jane TenHarmsel, age 92, of Zeeland, passed away on December 25th, 2022. Jane was born July 8th, 1930 in Thesinge, Netherlands to Henry and Linda Huizinga. In 1952, Jane immigrated to the U.S. with her family, including her parents and 3 brothers. She married Peter Huitsing in 1953 and he had followed her to the U.S. Following his death, she raised her 3 children by working as a seamstress. Jane loved the textile arts and sewed custom draperies and knitted hundreds of afghans, sweaters, and booties; and enjoyed making liturgical banners for her church. In 1969, she married Anthony TenHarmsel and they enjoyed 45 years together making many memories during their travels throughout the U.S. and Europe.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO