Deshaun Watson made some ‘really unbelievable throws’ vs. Saints and checked off the weather box: Mary Kay Cabot

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland.com

Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals might start practice squad offensive lineman against Bills on Monday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio — There’s a new name in the mix for the Bengals’ starting right tackle job. No, it’s not Andrew Whitworth. While Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t plan on announcing who will start in place of the injured La’el Collins (knee) before Monday’s game, the information came earlier in the afternoon thanks to a slip of the tongue from quarterback Joe Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo: score popular $200 bonus now

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s the final day to use the DraftKings Ohio promo offer for pre-registration, with the app going live shortly. OHIO...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Why the Deshaun Watson-Donovan Peoples-Jones connection could be key for the Browns against the Commanders

BEREA, Ohio -- While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has worked to get his feet under him, he’s gotten into a nice rhythm with one receiver in particular. Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career highs in catches, targets and yards against the Bengals in Watson’s second game back a couple weeks ago. Since that 114-yard afternoon, he’s had just 33 receiving yards -- but I’m betting on their early connection and Watson wanting to prop up one of his key receivers this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What makes Josh Allen such a challenge for the Bengals’ defense? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - As the weeks pass, the challenges only rise even higher for the Cincinnati Bengals. Maybe that’s why Josh Allen and the top-seeded Buffalo Bills coming to town is only fitting for the final Monday Night Football matchup of the year. Allen, who was the preseason favorite for MVP entering this season, is still in the mix for potentially beating out Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow depending on how Monday night goes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Ohio State vs Georgia props to bet for Peach Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are set to do battle in the College Football Playoff at the Peach...
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland thanks Baker Mayfield; Guardians’ thrilling season: 20 most popular sports posts on cleveland.com’s Facebook page in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland is a sports town. Want some proof?. Of cleveland.com’s Top 40 posts on its main Facebook page in 2022, exactly half were sports-related. Here are the Top 20 sports posts, with data based on most likes, comments and shares on the page from Jan. 1 through Dec. 15, according to a CrowdTangle search.
CLEVELAND, OH
