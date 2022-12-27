Deshaun Watson made some ‘really unbelievable throws’ vs. Saints and checked off the weather box: Mary Kay Cabot

Read full article on original website
A patient Deshaun Watson hopes Browns are the same with Kevin Stefanski
Deshaun Watson is preaching patience with himself, the offense and head coach Kevin Stefanski with the team missing the playoffs for a second straight year.
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Bengals might start practice squad offensive lineman against Bills on Monday night
CINCINNATI, Ohio — There’s a new name in the mix for the Bengals’ starting right tackle job. No, it’s not Andrew Whitworth. While Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t plan on announcing who will start in place of the injured La’el Collins (knee) before Monday’s game, the information came earlier in the afternoon thanks to a slip of the tongue from quarterback Joe Burrow.
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
John Greco: Stefanski held Myles Garrett accountable; you have to enjoy the game even when it's an unsuccessful season
John Greco joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the Cleveland Browns, why it’s important to still play hard and have fun in an unsuccessful season, and how Kevin Stefanski handled this weekend with Myles Garrett.
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
Previewing Browns vs. Commanders; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Lance Reisland, Stephen Means on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier discusses the job status of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew...
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
PointsBet Ohio promo code: $200 pre-reg bonus wraps Saturday night
Joe Burrow will put the Bengals on his back Monday night against the Bills: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ chances at the top seed will rise or fall based on Joe Burrow’s performance on Monday night against the Bills. Burrow has typically risen to the occasion in those moments throughout his career and he should put up some big numbers whether he’s able to help Cincinnati come away with a win or not.
DraftKings Ohio promo: score popular $200 bonus now
Sam Hubbard a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard wants to be in the lineup on Monday night against the Bills. Hubbard told reporters on Friday the calf injury he suffered against Tampa Bay earlier this month is something he’s been dealing with for a couple of weeks and it got to the point where he had to shut things down.
Why the Deshaun Watson-Donovan Peoples-Jones connection could be key for the Browns against the Commanders
BEREA, Ohio -- While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has worked to get his feet under him, he’s gotten into a nice rhythm with one receiver in particular. Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career highs in catches, targets and yards against the Bengals in Watson’s second game back a couple weeks ago. Since that 114-yard afternoon, he’s had just 33 receiving yards -- but I’m betting on their early connection and Watson wanting to prop up one of his key receivers this week.
What makes Josh Allen such a challenge for the Bengals’ defense? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - As the weeks pass, the challenges only rise even higher for the Cincinnati Bengals. Maybe that’s why Josh Allen and the top-seeded Buffalo Bills coming to town is only fitting for the final Monday Night Football matchup of the year. Allen, who was the preseason favorite for MVP entering this season, is still in the mix for potentially beating out Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow depending on how Monday night goes.
Best Ohio State vs Georgia props to bet for Peach Bowl
DraftKings Ohio: last-minute details, how to get $200 pre-launch offer
Cleveland thanks Baker Mayfield; Guardians’ thrilling season: 20 most popular sports posts on cleveland.com’s Facebook page in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland is a sports town. Want some proof?. Of cleveland.com’s Top 40 posts on its main Facebook page in 2022, exactly half were sports-related. Here are the Top 20 sports posts, with data based on most likes, comments and shares on the page from Jan. 1 through Dec. 15, according to a CrowdTangle search.
