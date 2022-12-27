ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bumpus: What Will Dissly’s injury means for the Seahawks’ offense

The Seahawks were dealt a big blow on Tuesday with the news that tight end Will Dissly will miss the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury as the fifth-year veteran was placed on injured reserve. Dissly, 26, has played his entire career with the Seahawks and has...
Rost: What kind of Jets team can Seahawks expect to play this week?

Control what you can control. That’ll be the messaging for the Seahawks (7-8) this week. They’re alive in the playoff hunt but can only get in with a loss by the Commanders (7-7-1) and a loss from the Packers (7-8) over the next two weeks. For that to matter, Seattle will need to win its next two, and that effort begins Sunday with a matchup against the visiting New York Jets (7-8).
Seahawks Football 101: How Mahomes, Kelce beat the Hawks deep

The Seahawks’ game against the Chiefs on Saturday was never going to be easy on Seattle’s defense. Thing is, the Hawks actually played Kansas City’s offense pretty well, holding the Chiefs to just three touchdowns and a field goal in the 24-10 Seattle loss. A big reason...
Bumpus: Why Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett can have instant impact if he returns vs Jets

The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column on Sunday against the New York Jets, and it looks like one of their superstars will be suiting up for the matchup. That would be veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, who missed just the third game of his NFL career last week with a hand injury that required surgery. But Lockett has been working at practices and catching passes, and it looks like he’s on track to return to action against the Jets as the Seahawks are fighting to stay in the playoff race.
Bumpus: Why Austin Blythe has a key role in Seahawks’ matchup vs Jets

When looking at the Seahawks’ next opponent, the Jets, a lot of attention has been placed on New York’s defense, and rightfully so. The Jets enter Week 18 in the top-five in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense. And due in large part to the play of superstar rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Garnder, any talk of New York’s defense tends to focus on their ability to stop opposing team’s passing attacks.
Fann: Handing out the 2022 Seattle Sports Awards

We have reached the end of 2022 in what has been a wildly entertaining and eventful year in the world of Seattle sports. Thus, it makes sense to take some time and recognize all that has taken place in the Pacific Northwest by handing out some year-end awards. Person of...
Pete Carroll Preview: The challenge of Seahawks facing familiar faces

The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New York Jets, who have plenty of familiar faces. Additionally, the Jets field one of the toughest defenses in the NFL, including an elite cornerback tandem with star rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and former Seahawks standout D.J. Reed.
