Frankly, it is a miracle Texas Tech was even remotely competitive in their 67-61 loss at TCU. The Red Raiders shot 50 percent from the stripe, turned the ball over 23 times, surrendered 14 offensive rebounds, and Tech’s best player, Kevin Obanor, was a complete no-show with six points, four rebounds, no assists, five turnovers and 2-of-7 shooting. If you’d given me that info prior to the game, I would have said TCU wins by 26 rather than six. Obviously, Texas Tech did not deserve to win this game.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO