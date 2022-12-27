Read full article on original website
Ole Miss puts its momentum on the line Sunday in Starkville
The Ole Miss women's basketball team had a terrific 2022. There was an NCAA Tournament berth and their 12-2 start to the 2022-2023 season, including a barn-rash whipping of Auburn in their SEC opener, has built quite a buzz around head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad. Now it's time to get...
TCU Yeager Shots
Frankly, it is a miracle Texas Tech was even remotely competitive in their 67-61 loss at TCU. The Red Raiders shot 50 percent from the stripe, turned the ball over 23 times, surrendered 14 offensive rebounds, and Tech’s best player, Kevin Obanor, was a complete no-show with six points, four rebounds, no assists, five turnovers and 2-of-7 shooting. If you’d given me that info prior to the game, I would have said TCU wins by 26 rather than six. Obviously, Texas Tech did not deserve to win this game.
Rapid Reaction | Ole Miss falls way short in Texas Bowl
First let me say this: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is one tough son of a gun. Texas Tech punished Dart throughout a 42-25 loss in the Act Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. I'd be surprised if he wakes up on Thursday without a single bone in his body hurting. Dart threw three interceptions and fumbled away the ball once in the game. It was no shining showing. But his toughness shined through.
