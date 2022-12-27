Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle futures climb; November cattle placements drop
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Friday, as traders anticipated lower November feedlot placements in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Cattle on Feed report, released after the market close. The USDA reported feedlot placements in November fell 2% from a year ago. Analysts predicted...
Agriculture Online
Grain prices close mostly higher | Friday, December 30, 2022
Grain prices closed mostly higher today with corn, soybeans, and wheat posting higher closes for the week. The USDA export sales report was close to trade estimates, and the USDA reported another sale of 6.6 million bushels of China this morning. Today, nearby corn fell into the close, closing 1¢...
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
swineweb.com
U.S. hog supply could slump in early 2023: DLR
The number of U.S. hogs coming to market could be lower in the first half of 2023 compared with early 2022 if recent inventory patterns continue, according to a new market research report from Steiner Consulting Group. The number of market hogs as of Dec. 1, 2022, was estimated at...
agupdate.com
Cattle numbers continue falling into 2023
Numbers suggest the cattle herd inventory will continue shrinking in 2023. “There are fewer feeder cattle available, fewer being placed in feedlots, and a larger share of those have been heifers, which means continued tight fed cattle supplies going forward,” said Iowa State University Extension livestock marketing economist Lee Schulz and ISU Extension beef specialist Russ Euken in a recent analysis.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans pause after six-month peak
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower on Thursday, consolidating after a rally to a six-month peak, as investors gauged adverse weather for Argentine crops and the consequences of China's dropping of strict COVID-19 measures. Wheat and corn eased from multi-week...
swineweb.com
Live cattle, lean hog futures ease – CME
Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group live cattle futures eased on Wednesday, after moving higher in the previous session, as traders watch for smaller supplies of market-ready cattle moving through the system, reported Reuters. Snow and ice across the US Great Plains last week will likely also reduce supply, shrinking weights...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans end day over $15.15 | Thursday, December 29, 2022
March soybeans closed up 2¢ at $15.16. Nick Repke with Kluis Commodity Advisors says he is bullish on soybean prices given today's close. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC wheat is down 14¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Live cattle are up 83¢. Lean hogs are...
