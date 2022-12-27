Read full article on original website
Related
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
consumerqueen.com
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
nftgators.com
New Platform Offers an Interesting Use-Case for Worthless NFTs
Unsellable is giving collectors an option to cash out their NFTs at a loss. They can then write off the losses against their tax burden. NFTs have recently attracted interest from regulators with some introducing taxes on capital gains from NFT sales. According to Chainalysis NFT transaction volume dropped by...
nftgators.com
China to Launch First-ever National Digital Asset Trading Platform Next Week
The launch ceremony of China’s national digital asset trading platform will be held in Beijing on January 1. The digital asset marketplace is jointly built by state-owned and private companies. The marketplace will be used for trading digital collectibles and digital copyrights. China is launching its first national digital...
Comments / 0