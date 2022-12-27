Dover woman dies days after being found on I-275 with ‘significant’ head injury: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dover woman died days after she was found lying on the outside shoulder of Interstate 275 with a “significant” head injury and road rash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
On Christmas morning, a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger found the 29-year-old woman unresponsive on the shoulder of I-275 just south of Dale Mabry Highway.
She was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries just days later.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call troopers at 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347), or contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
