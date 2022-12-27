Community Agriculture Alliance: Get to know the people behind your food

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New gondola, and hard-to-find eggs: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Steamboat Resort unwraps ‘one-of-a-kind’ Wild Blue Gondola just in time for Christmas. With snow falling, Steamboat Resort opened the Wild Blue Gondola on Saturday, Dec. 24, just in time for Christmas. The debut was complete with a red bow on the first car, a ribbon cutting, a jingle of bells and a long line of people waiting to board.
South Routt resident and U.S. freestyle skier to present her story at Oak Creek Library
In an effort to share her story and spread awareness of her sport, U.S. freeskier and Oak Creek resident Riley Jacobs will give a presentation at Oak Creek Library on Tuesday, Jan. 3, starting at 4:30 p.m. South Routt Libraries will continue to host monthly programs throughout the year with...
First day hikes put 2023 on track
Four area state parks are helping people start 2023 on the right foot with First Day Hikes. Stagecoach, Steamboat Lake, Elkhead Reservoir and Yampa River state parks are all offering opportunities for people to get outside and moving on Sunday, January 1. All hikes are free but vehicles are required...
Routt County commissioners reappoint Doug Monger to Colorado River District Board
The Routt County Board of Commissioners voted to reappoint former Commissioner Doug Monger to the Colorado River District Board on Tuesday, Dec. 27, passing over Commissioner-elect Sonja Macys, who had also applied for the role. Monger, who was a commissioner from 2000 to 2020, has represented Routt County on the...
UPDATED: U.S. 40 to reopens west of Steamboat
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 3:15 p.m. to indicate the road reopened. 3:15 p.m.: U.S. Highway 40 reopened in both directions shortly after 3 p.m. after closing for nearly an hour, according to Routt County Alerts. Original story: U.S Highway 40 will close in both directions west...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $12.9M from Dec. 23-29.
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $12.9 million across 13 sales for the week of Dec. 23-29. Seller: Dillard Farms Inc. Property Description: 5,178-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 35.08 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Farnsworth Minor Development Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $735,000 in 2009.
How to celebrate New Years Eve in Steamboat Springs
There’s no better place to ring in the new year than Steamboat Springs, and there are multiple places to party or casually mark the closing of 2022 and the kickoff of 2023. Steamboat Resort is once again center stage for celebration. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, snow...
Olympic feats, retirements and record trout headline the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s top sports stories of 2022
This year brought out the best in Steamboat Springs athletes and adventurers. More than a dozen skiers and snowboarders traveled to China to compete in the Winter Olympics. Routt County residents pushed themselves to complete wild feats like walking the Appalachian Trail and competing in extreme triathlons. Youth across the...
Wet, heavy snow leads to car crashes, road closures and power outages across the Yampa Valley
Heavy snow brought to the Yampa Valley by a strong atmospheric river led a myriad of vehicle crashes, road closures and power outages in and around Steamboat Springs over the past two days. The effects were almost immediately noticed when snow started falling Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, with traffic slowdowns...
World Pro Ski Tour schedule released, opens season in Steamboat
For the fourth time in as many years, the World Pro Ski Tour will be coming to Steamboat Springs as it hosts its first event of the 2023 season at Howelsen Hill from Jan. 5-7. This year, with a slightly new look, the season is planned out for 16 total races with two for men and two for women at all four of the tour’s venues.
