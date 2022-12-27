Read full article on original website
theblock.co
DeFiLlama’s new DEX aggregator passes Metamask and Coinbase volume over past 24 hours
DeFiLlama’s new DEX aggregator is currently the second most used application tracked by 0x. The aggregator is still in beta but has seen a surge in volume since it launched, ranking ahead of platforms such as Metamask and Coinbase over the past 24 hours. Data analytics platform DeFiLlama’s new...
theblock.co
Solana NFT trading volume shows signs of strength despite rout
NFT trading volume on Solana last week was the highest since September. Solana’s Sol has surged more than 15% over the past 24 hours. NFT trading volumes on Solana are showing signs of strength for the ecosystem despite its native token losing about 94% of its value last year, with the week of Dec. 25 seeing the most activity since September.
theblock.co
Grayscale Ethereum Trust nears record -60% discount
The Grayscale Ethereum Trust is trading at its highest discount yet of nearly -60%. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has not fared better, hitting record discounts near -50% in December 2022. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), a traditional investment vehicle providing institutional investors with passive exposure to the price of ether,...
theblock.co
Ether, altcoins higher as solana soars 14%, Coinbase gains pre-market after Tuesday's drop
Bitcoin was trading around $16,803, up 0.6%. Ether gained 3% over the past day, and solana jumped more than 14%. Coinbase tacked on 1.2% in pre-market trading, while other crypto stocks were muted. Crypto prices rose, with solana experiencing the most significant gains. Coinbase rose in pre-market trading after slumping...
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms drops 'blockchain’ in rebrand
Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain is changing its name to Riot Platforms. The rebranding shows the company’s “increasingly diversified business operations,” it said. Riot Blockchain, one of the largest bitcoin miners in the industry, is rebranding its name to Riot Platforms to reflect the company's diversified business operations, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
theblock.co
Bitcoin developer claims loss of $3.3 million after PGP exploit
Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr said his bitcoin was hacked after a PGP exploit. Dashjr’s wallet had four outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC. Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr claimed his wallet was hacked due to a Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key compromise. Dashjr's wallet had multiple outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC — with an estimated loss of assets worth $3.3 million at current market prices.
theblock.co
Zodia Custody appoints former Bitstamp exec Julian Sawyer as CEO
London-based crypto custodian Zodia Custody has appointed Julian Sawyer, the former Bitstamp CEO and co-founder of Starling Bank, as its CEO. Zodia is a subsidiary of UK investment bank Standard Chartered and is backed by Northern Trust. London-based crypto custodian Zodia Custody, a subsidiary of UK investment bank Standard Chartered,...
theblock.co
December NFT data wrap: Trump NFTs sell out
Trump attempts to make NFTs great again. Uniswap’s NFT marketplace aggregator sees almost $3.7 million in sales following Nov. 30 launch. VR headset sales declined by 12% in 2022. A tough year for NFTs is finally over, but the pain for NFT investors is likely to continue in the...
theblock.co
Comparing Layer-1 Platforms: 2022 Edition- Presented by Solana Foundation and Ava Labs
The Block Research was commissioned by Ava Labs and the Solana Foundation to produce Comparing Layer-1 Platforms: 2022 Edition, which provides an in-depth study across ten dominant smart contract Layer-1 (L1) ecosystems: Algorand, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Cardano, Cosmos, Ethereum, NEAR, Polkadot, Solana, and Tron. In this report, we compare their technical designs, network architectures, on-chain and ecosystem data, fundraising histories, and more. Through quantitative and qualitative analysis, we draw insights into what the future of the broader smart contract landscape could look like over the coming years.
theblock.co
NFT project founder DNP3 admits to gambling away user funds
DNP3, the pseudonym of the founder of the Goobers NFT collection and other web3 projects, admitted to gambling away user funds. The founder blamed a gambling addiction. DNP3 did not respond to The Block’s request to clarify the amount gambled, but the The Block Research estimated the amount to be in the millions.
theblock.co
Deepak Thapliyal says Tiffany's 'NFTiffs' show promise of luxury web3 products
After selling out within 20 minutes of their launch in August, buyers of Tiffany’s ‘NFTiffs’ are finally receiving their diamond CryptoPunk pendants. Deepak Thapliyal, CEO of Chain, told The Block that the production process revealed key insights into customer and community communication. Physical versions of Tiffany's 'NFTiff'...
theblock.co
RTFKT COO phished for NFT collection worth at least $175,000
The COO of RTFKT fell victim to a phishing scam and lost almost all of his NFTs. OpenSea activity suggests the phisher used two wallets to drain Gopalani’s wallet of NFTs worth upwards of $175,000 at floor prices. RTFKT’s CTO responded to the loss by stating that the brand...
theblock.co
SushiSwap to deprecate Kashi and MISO platforms
SushiSwap has announced plans to deprecate efforts on Kashi lending service and MISO launchpad in early 2023. The decentralized exchange’s CTO cited poor design and a lack of resources as reasons driving the decision. SushiSwap, a notable decentralized exchange, has announced plans to deprecate two of its offerings —...
theblock.co
Gemini users file class-action request against Genesis and DCG
Three Gemini Earn users have filed a request for class-action arbitration against Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group. They allege, among other things, that Genesis worked with its parent company to hide its insolvency. Three users of Crypto exchange Gemini's Earn program have reportedly filed a request for class-action...
