The Block Research was commissioned by Ava Labs and the Solana Foundation to produce Comparing Layer-1 Platforms: 2022 Edition, which provides an in-depth study across ten dominant smart contract Layer-1 (L1) ecosystems: Algorand, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Cardano, Cosmos, Ethereum, NEAR, Polkadot, Solana, and Tron. In this report, we compare their technical designs, network architectures, on-chain and ecosystem data, fundraising histories, and more. Through quantitative and qualitative analysis, we draw insights into what the future of the broader smart contract landscape could look like over the coming years.

