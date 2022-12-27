ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WCIA

Champaign man saved by a new liver, and adult swim team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jonathan Hill in Champaign is lucky to be alive. He’s been fighting a blood disorder since he was born, and other complications along the way. Now, he’s doing better and getting back to what he loves.  He’s returning to the swimming pool, reigniting his passion for swim after being on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign County naming battle coming to a close

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Jim Getz & Tom Schneider on Byers & Co

December 30, 2022- Jim Getz, Commander of Macon County Law Enforcement Center, & former Sheriff, Tom Schneider joined Byers & Co to talk about the amendments to the SAFE-T Act, dealing with the constant worries that police officers will be in harm’s way, & how post retirement is going. Listen to the podcast now!
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Sheriff Jim Root on Byers & Co

December 29, 2022- Sheriff Jim Root joined Byers & Co to talk about the SAFE-T Act and the impact the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center has had on officers as they enter the field. Listen to the podcast now!. December 29, 2022- Sheriff Jim Root joined Byers & Co...
MACON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Escape Decatur Escape Rooms closing doors before new year

December 29, 2022 – Escape Decatur Escape Rooms will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Friday, December 30. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, and if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Tommy Devito waiver for NCAA eligibility denied

TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved. “There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois

URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
ATWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

‘Nothing Definitive’ Turned Up in Cadaver Dog Search At former Springfield Goodwill Fire Site

No human remains were found yesterday as fire officials combed the remains at the former Land of Lincoln Goodwill building in Springfield. The site was the location of the largest fire in Springfield in over 40 years, and firefighters were worried there were remains of homeless people squatting in the building left inside after it burned to the ground.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman hit by train in Springfield dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL

