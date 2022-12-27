Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Lanphier takes 5th at Pekin Holiday Tournament; SHG advances to State Farm Classic final
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Lanphier Lions took fifth place at the Pekin Holiday Tournament with a 68-51 win over the host team. While Sacred Heart-Griffin advanced to the State Farm Classic championship with a 58-41 win over Wheaton Warrensville South.
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
Champaign man saved by a new liver, and adult swim team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jonathan Hill in Champaign is lucky to be alive. He’s been fighting a blood disorder since he was born, and other complications along the way. Now, he’s doing better and getting back to what he loves. He’s returning to the swimming pool, reigniting his passion for swim after being on the […]
channel1450.com
Iowa Commits Freeman and Harding Power Moline Past Lanphier
Owen Freeman and Brock Harding combined for 37 points to lead Moline to a 70-40 win over Lanphier in the Pekin Holiday Tournament. Shaun Hatchett led the Lions with 15 points.
Champaign County naming battle coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
‘He’s practically a legend’: Dewey’s Drive-In founder Duane ‘Dewey’ Gronau dies at 92
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – If these diner walls could talk, they’d tell stories of growth and change. But one thing has stayed the same since 1956. “People drive from all over just to come for Dewey’s burgers and ice cream,” former employee Chris Wells said. Specifically, they came for Duane Gronau’s hand-patted burgers, barbecue […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Jim Getz & Tom Schneider on Byers & Co
December 30, 2022- Jim Getz, Commander of Macon County Law Enforcement Center, & former Sheriff, Tom Schneider joined Byers & Co to talk about the amendments to the SAFE-T Act, dealing with the constant worries that police officers will be in harm’s way, & how post retirement is going. Listen to the podcast now!
FOX Sports
Illinois' Dain Dainja throws down a monster putback jam against Bethune-Cookman
The Illinois Fighting Illini's Dain Dainja throws down a putback two-handed jam after a turnover committed by Bethune-Cookman. Illinois extends their lead over the Wildcats in the first half.
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Sheriff Jim Root on Byers & Co
December 29, 2022- Sheriff Jim Root joined Byers & Co to talk about the SAFE-T Act and the impact the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center has had on officers as they enter the field. Listen to the podcast now!. December 29, 2022- Sheriff Jim Root joined Byers & Co...
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur Escape Rooms closing doors before new year
December 29, 2022 – Escape Decatur Escape Rooms will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Friday, December 30. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, and if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
Tommy Devito waiver for NCAA eligibility denied
TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved. “There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
WAND TV
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
wlds.com
‘Nothing Definitive’ Turned Up in Cadaver Dog Search At former Springfield Goodwill Fire Site
No human remains were found yesterday as fire officials combed the remains at the former Land of Lincoln Goodwill building in Springfield. The site was the location of the largest fire in Springfield in over 40 years, and firefighters were worried there were remains of homeless people squatting in the building left inside after it burned to the ground.
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-8; Illinois 8-4 The Illinois Fighting Illini will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. It looks like Illinois must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory...
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
Effingham Radio
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
Comments / 0