Bessemer, AL

CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Investigators seize more than 150 catalytic converters from Tuscaloosa home; 58-year-old charged

A Tuscaloosa man is facing multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation turned up more than 150 catalytic converters at his home. Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Following Hudson’s arrest, investigators...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested for allegedly killing family member

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly killed his family member during an argument. According to Birmingham Police, Clinton Ruffin, 40, was taken into custody on a murder warrant Tuesday. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a bond of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2

A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Three arrested in Bessemer home invasion robberies

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police arrested three people in a string of home invasion-style burglaries and robberies. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, officers responded to three reports of suspects forcing their way into occupied homes, looking for valuables. While investigating the first two incidents, investigators pulled over a vehicle suspected...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Family member arrested after dispute leaves one man dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of Clinton Ruffin, 40, in connection with the murder of Orlando Ruffin on Thursday, Dec. 22. Investigators say during a dispute at a family gathering on Beulah Avenue, someone pulled a gun, shooting Orlando Ruffin multiple times....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG

Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

