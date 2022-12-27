Read full article on original website
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
Victim who died in police chase was 15-year-old girl, police say
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Birmingham, cities across country remember 2022′s gun-related homicide victims
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin implored residents to reflect on the “incredible toll” gun violence has taken in 2022 as the city joined several others across the country Friday to recognize the year’s gun-related homicide victims during an inaugural day of remembrance. “Gun violence has taken an incredible...
Grieving mother discourages celebratory gunfire before New Year's Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People across central Alabama will be ringing in the new year in different ways on Saturday. Birmingham police want to make sure people in Birmingham are doing it safely and not with guns. Akita Jemison lost her son to gun violence earlier this year. She's calling...
Two teens - ages 15 and 16 - among 4 suspected in Bessemer home invasions
Four people, including a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, are accused in a spate of home invasions in Bessemer. On Tuesday, said Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons, officers responded to three separate incidents of intruders forcing their way into occupied homes. While investigating the first two incidents, Clemons said, officers stopped...
Investigators seize more than 150 catalytic converters from Tuscaloosa home; 58-year-old charged
A Tuscaloosa man is facing multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation turned up more than 150 catalytic converters at his home. Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Following Hudson’s arrest, investigators...
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash after police chase
A woman was killed early Friday in a Tuscaloosa crash following a police pursuit that began with a traffic stop. A Tuscaloosa police officer at 4 a.m. tried to stop a vehicle that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
Man found stabbed to death Christmas Day not found for hours, police said
An Alabama man was stabbed and left bleeding for hours on Christmas Day in an alley next to the halfway house where he was living, a TV station reported. Bessemer police said a passerby spotted Clay Austin Parker, 41, lying on 6th Alley North at the Arc of Bessemer halfway house.
Birmingham man arrested for allegedly killing family member
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly killed his family member during an argument. According to Birmingham Police, Clinton Ruffin, 40, was taken into custody on a murder warrant Tuesday. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a bond of […]
Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
Three arrested in Bessemer home invasion robberies
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police arrested three people in a string of home invasion-style burglaries and robberies. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, officers responded to three reports of suspects forcing their way into occupied homes, looking for valuables. While investigating the first two incidents, investigators pulled over a vehicle suspected...
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
Man jailed, held without bond in deadly Christmas day stabbing in Bessemer
Formal charges have been filed against the man accused in a fatal stabbing Christmas day in Bessemer. Timothy Searcy, 34, is charged with murder in the slaying of 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker. Both men were residences of ARC of Bessemer, a reentry program – or halfway house – for former...
Family member arrested after dispute leaves one man dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of Clinton Ruffin, 40, in connection with the murder of Orlando Ruffin on Thursday, Dec. 22. Investigators say during a dispute at a family gathering on Beulah Avenue, someone pulled a gun, shooting Orlando Ruffin multiple times....
One Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Wreck on 25th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash where one person was killed and one taken to the hospital. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened at 4 a.m. Friday morning. Taylor said a TPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had...
Woman dies in Birmingham City Jail days after being booked on DUI charge
Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
Birmingham leaders unite forces to curb gun violence after violent 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham community leaders are taking a closer look at a year pierced by violence and examining changes they say need to be made as we head into 2023. Police Chief Scott Thurmond reports 134 criminal homicides this year to CBS 42 – an increase from last year’s 116. On Friday, Birmingham […]
Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
