Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its services
A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach across West Michigan. (Dec. 30, 2022) Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its …. A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach...
WOOD
Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday crowds
Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and restaurants, with Michigan playing in the Fiesta Bowl in the afternoon and then crowds of New Year’s Eve revelers. (Dec. 30, 2022) Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday …. Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and...
WOOD
Whitmer to be sworn in for second term as Michigan governor on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in for her second term in office on Sunday. The ceremony will take place outside the Capitol Building in Lansing and will include the oath of office. After the ceremony, there will be family-friendly winter games, hot cocoa, snacks, live ice sculpture carvings, and more.
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/30-1/1
If you love cars, then make sure you head on over to Terry Town, which now hosts the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Musuem. There are 55 unique and cool cards that you can check out and learn the history behind them. Best of all admission is free. You can find more information here.
WOOD
Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day
I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
WOOD
Grand Rapids: Clear catch basins to prevent flooding
Grand Rapids is asking people to help prevent flooding by making sure the storm drains near their homes are clear. (Dec. 28, 2022) Grand Rapids: Clear catch basins to prevent flooding. Grand Rapids is asking people to help prevent flooding by making sure the storm drains near their homes are...
WOOD
Mary K. Hoodhood releases new memoir
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mary K. Hoodhood has been inspiring people around her for decades, she founded Kids’ Food Basket back in 2002 and that was just the beginning of her positive contribution to society. Luckily for us, she has put her journey into print! Her memoir, What I Can Do highlights her journey so far and focuses on her mantra “I will focus on what I can do.”
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Kubo and Sophie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking to add a four-legged friend to your family for the new year? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cat and a dog, who are ready for a forever home. Kubo is a 5-year-old...
WOOD
Highest Chance of Lightning in Grand Rapids is July 20
The Storm Prediction center has a new map that shows the percent chance of lightning on any given day of the year across the U.S. Playing around, it look like to me the highest chance of seeing lightning in Grand Rapids on a given day of the year is July 20, which also happens to be the mid-point of summer.
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 29, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a blizzard rolling through leading up to Christmas, warmer temperatures and rain chances will melt the snowpack across much of southern lower Michigan into the new year. A prolonged stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures and rain will erode the fantastic snow conditions that the...
WOOD
Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior at Wyoming High School is thousands of miles away from her home country and has overcome many obstacles in pursuing her dreams and passions. She was selected as our student of the week on this last Friday of 2022. “Not every day is...
WOOD
Major flooding unlikely during warm up
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
WOOD
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
WOOD
Man dead, teen injured in shooting in Norton Shores
Man dead, teen injured in shooting in Norton Shores. One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday. (Dec. 29, 2022) It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
Comments / 0