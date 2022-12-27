ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One shot in Chillicothe drive-by as good samaritan helps catch shooter

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning after a shooter was taken into custody. It happened just after midnight on High Street near Water Street in Chillicothe. Eyewitnesses reported to the Guardian that they saw a dark colored SUV pull up...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
NEWARK, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery

COLUMBUS, OH – Four teenage suspects have been identified and charged for the fatal shooting during a robbery that took place on December 3rd. As a result of the fatal shooting of Thomas Hritzo III,18, investigators have filed murder charges and aggravated robbery charges against four teenagers. Kasey Russel, 15, Hunter Krouse, Marquel King, and Brent Boggs, all of whom are 14 years old, have been issued arrest warrants. According to police, on December 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive area. “Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was unresponsive inside The post Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

Police identify man killed in Colerain Township shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. According to investigators, 19-year-old Rodney Sean Harris, Jr. was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH

