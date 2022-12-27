Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One shot in Chillicothe drive-by as good samaritan helps catch shooter
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning after a shooter was taken into custody. It happened just after midnight on High Street near Water Street in Chillicothe. Eyewitnesses reported to the Guardian that they saw a dark colored SUV pull up...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: 4 suspects identified and charged with murder of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Arrest warrants have been filed against four teenagers in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in northwest Columbus in December. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have all been charged with murder and aggravated robbery. Thomas Hritzo...
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery
COLUMBUS, OH – Four teenage suspects have been identified and charged for the fatal shooting during a robbery that took place on December 3rd. As a result of the fatal shooting of Thomas Hritzo III,18, investigators have filed murder charges and aggravated robbery charges against four teenagers. Kasey Russel, 15, Hunter Krouse, Marquel King, and Brent Boggs, all of whom are 14 years old, have been issued arrest warrants. According to police, on December 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive area. “Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was unresponsive inside The post Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
WLWT 5
Indiana woman denied protective order days before dying in apparent murder-suicide, family says
The family of Julie Yow-Schmidtke says she was denied a restraining order from her estranged husband 10 days before she was killed in an apparent murder-suicide. "She was scared, very scared," her sister Lori Griffin said. "She started changing the locks on her doors, she started concealing. She got cameras put up all around the house."
cwcolumbus.com
No felonies charged on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper in previous car thefts, crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just weeks before Columbus police say Nalah Jackson kidnapped five-month-old twins in their mother's stolen car, Dublin police say she stole two other cars and crashed them while trying to flee the scene. As of Thursday, she's only faced a series of misdemeanor charges for...
Fox 19
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
NORTHERN KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - In January, the suspect facing charges in connection to the death of a Northern Kentucky teen will appear in court once again. Paige Johnson was 17 when she disappeared in late September 2010. The young mother vanished after leaving her home in Florence, causing her mother Donna Johnson to feel heartbroken and devastated.
Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
Police: Man threatens to shoot man, woman during attempted car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said threatened to shoot a woman and a man while trying to steal their car Wednesday outside a store in the Franklinton section of the city. Police said that at approximately 1:02 p.m., a man and a woman, both 39, were in their […]
Father accused of social media threats, shooting at ex-girlfriend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who allegedly made violent social media threats, then attempted to follow through on those threats, is in custody. Police responded to reports of gunshots just after 1 a.m. Wednesday near the 5900 block of Parliament Drive on the east side of Columbus. The 911 caller said the shooter was […]
Reynoldsburg’s Putter’s Pub suspect arrested, charged with murder
REYNOLDSBUG, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been identified, arrested and charged with murder stemming from a double shooting outside of a Reynoldsburg bar two weeks ago. Reynoldsburg police arrested Rashaun Thorpe in connection to the fatal shooting of Talando Whitmore, who was found in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 1:15 […]
WCPO
Police identify man killed in Colerain Township shooting
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. According to investigators, 19-year-old Rodney Sean Harris, Jr. was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen in Columbus.
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
Comments / 0