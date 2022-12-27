ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Kylan Dugas banks in game-winner to crown New Iberia

ST. MARTINVILLE Kylan Dugas banked a short jump shot off the glass with one second left to give New Iberia a 32-30 win over Breaux Bridge in the Darrel Mitchell, Sr. Holiday Classic at St. Martinville on Friday. Neither team led by more than four points in a game with...
NEW IBERIA, LA
More football in Baton Rouge? Minor league team to play games at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Spring football is returning to the Baton Rouge area next year, this time in Ascension Parish. The Baton Rouge Redsticks minor league football team will play its first season as a member of the United Football League in April 2023. The team signed an agreement with Ascension Parish to build a temporary, open-air stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, which is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bryson Etienne leads Southern men into SWAC opener against familiar foe Texas Southern

Many players from last season will be on hand when Southern plays at Texas Southern in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, but there will be a twist. Senior guard Bryson Etienne, a native of Houston, spent three seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to Southern. Etienne has played plenty of games at H&PE Arena, the home of TSU basketball, but Monday’s game will be his first visit in a Southern jersey.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU great, College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk to be honored at Peach Bowl

Kevin Faulk made football a priority for much of his life. This weekend, though, another priority takes precedent. Faulk, the great LSU running back and kick returner who was enshrined Dec. 6 in the College Football Hall of Fame, will miss a chance to be honored with the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The CFP semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be played steps away from the College Football Hall of Fame facility at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Liberty, Port Allen boys continue impressive play with wins

Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville. Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26...
PORT ALLEN, LA
New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody

New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
NEW IBERIA, LA
How LSU's offense, defense worked hand-in-hand for upset of No. 9 Arkansas

Before leaving his postgame news conference late Wednesday night, Matt McMahon paused for a second to extend Happy New Year’s wishes to everyone in the room. About an hour earlier, his LSU team guaranteed it would be a Happy New Year for the program and its fans who had rocked the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for two-plus hours.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final

Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
How LSU and Purdue are handling their opts outs from the Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two backup linemen stood in the scrum surrounding Mekhi Wingo and waited to ask him a question. First, redshirt sophomore Jacobian Guillory wondered how Wingo felt about earning third-team All-American honors from The Associated Press “when all the guys said you were too little.”. They...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company

The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
BROUSSARD, LA
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately

Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
BATON ROUGE, LA

