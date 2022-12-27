Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
theadvocate.com
LSWA Class 2A All-State: Dunham places four on squad, Weiner nets Coach of Year honor
The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner is expanding the ways a coach can “take one for the team.”. After coaching the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years, Weiner was voted the Class 2A Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Rather than bask...
theadvocate.com
Kylan Dugas banks in game-winner to crown New Iberia
ST. MARTINVILLE Kylan Dugas banked a short jump shot off the glass with one second left to give New Iberia a 32-30 win over Breaux Bridge in the Darrel Mitchell, Sr. Holiday Classic at St. Martinville on Friday. Neither team led by more than four points in a game with...
theadvocate.com
More football in Baton Rouge? Minor league team to play games at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
Spring football is returning to the Baton Rouge area next year, this time in Ascension Parish. The Baton Rouge Redsticks minor league football team will play its first season as a member of the United Football League in April 2023. The team signed an agreement with Ascension Parish to build a temporary, open-air stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, which is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.
theadvocate.com
Bryson Etienne leads Southern men into SWAC opener against familiar foe Texas Southern
Many players from last season will be on hand when Southern plays at Texas Southern in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, but there will be a twist. Senior guard Bryson Etienne, a native of Houston, spent three seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to Southern. Etienne has played plenty of games at H&PE Arena, the home of TSU basketball, but Monday’s game will be his first visit in a Southern jersey.
theadvocate.com
LSU great, College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk to be honored at Peach Bowl
Kevin Faulk made football a priority for much of his life. This weekend, though, another priority takes precedent. Faulk, the great LSU running back and kick returner who was enshrined Dec. 6 in the College Football Hall of Fame, will miss a chance to be honored with the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The CFP semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be played steps away from the College Football Hall of Fame facility at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Liberty, Port Allen boys continue impressive play with wins
Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville. Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody
New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
theadvocate.com
LSU’s newest quarterback creates a connection with Purdue: ‘Call it the Rickie Bowl’
ORLANDO, Fla. — They have a nickname for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl around Woodlawn High School. It has nothing to do with the teams playing next week or even the title sponsor. The name coaches and teammates have jokingly thrown around all month referenced their star quarterback, Rickie Collins.
theadvocate.com
How LSU's offense, defense worked hand-in-hand for upset of No. 9 Arkansas
Before leaving his postgame news conference late Wednesday night, Matt McMahon paused for a second to extend Happy New Year’s wishes to everyone in the room. About an hour earlier, his LSU team guaranteed it would be a Happy New Year for the program and its fans who had rocked the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for two-plus hours.
theadvocate.com
Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final
Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
theadvocate.com
How LSU and Purdue are handling their opts outs from the Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two backup linemen stood in the scrum surrounding Mekhi Wingo and waited to ask him a question. First, redshirt sophomore Jacobian Guillory wondered how Wingo felt about earning third-team All-American honors from The Associated Press “when all the guys said you were too little.”. They...
theadvocate.com
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will be unavailable for LSU in the Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced Wednesday night he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after LSU said earlier in the day he was "unavailable" and wouldn't play Jan. 2 in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue. LSU specified in a release Boutte was enrolled for the...
theadvocate.com
Big first half with seven 3-pointers powers Madison Prep past Karr at Big 10 Classic
Early-season basketball is usually a mix of good and bad for most high school teams. Madison Prep was very good in the first half and led by 18 points. Karr made a modest run in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Madison Prep kept its composure in a 46-33 victory over Karr in the Big 10 Classic played Friday night at Scotlandville High School.
theadvocate.com
LSU gets defensive in first half, then outlasts No. 9 Arkansas in SEC opener
On the eve of his first Southeastern Conference game, Matt McMahon noted his team would be going against an elite defense in its matchup with No. 9 Arkansas. Yet, unranked LSU wasn’t about to be outdone on its home floor. McMahon’s team matched Arkansas’ intensity on the defensive end...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Catch the Spanish Town parade, climb to the top of the Capitol, more
From food to football, murals to music, there's more to see and do in Baton Rouge than many realize. But what, we wondered, are our city's truly essential, must-see experiences? What are the things that, together, make Baton Rouge a culturally rich and interesting place to live?. With a little...
theadvocate.com
Easy does it: Top-seeded Scotlandville, No. 2 McKinley power their way to EBR title game
Not all semifinal basketball games are identical. However, top-seeded Scotlandville and No. 2 McKinley followed the same script to advance to the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament final. Scotlandville raced out to a 29-8 first-quarter lead and rolled by No. 5 Southern Lab 79-32 in the first semifinal...
theadvocate.com
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
theadvocate.com
Doe's tamales, bread from The Little Village and a sandwich: Best things we ate this week
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
theadvocate.com
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately
Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's Velvet Cactus closed as owners expand elsewhere. What's next for the space?
The owners of the Velvet Cactus decided to shut down the Tex-Mex restaurant due to a drop in business after the COVID pandemic and to concentrate on other properties, said a commercial real estate agent who is marketing the Old Hammond Highway building. “COVID really put the hurt on them,”...
