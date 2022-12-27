Knicks And Mavs Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out Obi Toppin, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries, while Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber.

Frank Ntilikina and Kemba Walker are both probable.

NBA's official injury report

Brunson spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Mavs, so this would be the first time he has played in Dallas as a visitor (if he plays).

The Knicks had been one of the hottest teams in the NBA with an eight-game winning streak, but have cooled off and are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They are 18-16 in 34 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Knicks are 7-3, and they are 10-6 in 16 games on the road.

As for the Mavs, they are tied with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 18-16 in 34 games, and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Mavs have been fantastic going 13-5 in 18 games hosted in Dallas, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

Last year, the Knicks missed the NBA Playoffs, while the Mavs made the Western Conference Finals.