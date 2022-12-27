Read full article on original website
Related
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON — (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37...
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 7-2 Win Without Draisaitl in Seattle
The Edmonton Oilers played one of their best games of the 2022-23 NHL season on Friday (Dec. 30), picking up their second straight win by defeating the Seattle Kraken, 7-2, at Climate Pledge Arena. League scoring leader Connor McDavid totaled five points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dished out four assists for...
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22
The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.
3 Ottawa Senators New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
The Ottawa Senators have started the season shakily, their offseason moves have made little impact, and it’s clear that the franchise needs to make at least three changes to turn their fortunes around in 2023. Setting specific and achievable resolutions for the New Year is the perfect way to...
3 Blackhawks Looking to Bounce Back in 2023
The New Year can not come fast enough for the Chicago Blackhawks. They have two wins in their last 12 games and have lost 18 of their previous 20 games. With all the losses, no one on the team is having a season to remember. But a new year brings a fresh slate, and although the team won’t be fighting for a playoff spot after the clock strikes midnight, redemption and pride in the Blackhawks’ game is still important to help bring some positives in a lost season. It’s obvious to say superstars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones all need to be better in 2023, so here are some “dark horse” players also looking to change their fortunes in 2023.
Blue Jackets’ Boqvist Looking Forward to New Year
Saturday afternoon when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Chicago Blackhawks, it will feature a meeting of two defensemen who were traded for each other. For Seth Jones, it’s his first game at Nationwide Arena since the trade. For Adam Boqvist, he’s hoping to turn the page onto better things for 2023 and beyond.
Lightning’s Brayden Point Should Be a 2023 All-Star
The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is a chance for the players to show off in front of their peers and suit up next to their rivals. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty of stars to show off for hockey fans. One of the team’s most explosive players is Brayden Point.
Maple Leafs’ Ugly Loss Includes Some Solid Play
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Arizona Coyotes by an ugly score of 6-3. What might be even uglier than this score was that the Maple Leafs have now lost all four games they’ve played against the Coyotes during the 2022 calendar year. During the 2021-22...
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 11-2 Victory Over Germany
Aided by seven power-play goals and a record-tying performance by Connor Bedard, Team Canada defeated Germany 11-2 in their second game of the tournament. After falling to Czechia in their tournament opener, the Canadians put together a strong performance and demonstrated how potent of an offence they possess. Here are five takeaways from the game.
Blackhawks’ 10 Defining Moments of 2022
2022 was crazy for the Chicago Blackhawks. The club entered the year off an ugly 2021 due to their sexual assault scandal and a poor start to the 2021-22 season despite looking poised to contend. While a year later, the on-ice results are worse, the Blackhawks have finally committed to a direction after spending years stuck in mediocrity. From front-office changes to fan favorites leaving town, here are 10 moments that defined 2022 for the Blackhawks.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Blue Jackets
The New York Islanders will head into the new year on a high note and with a hot streak. In their final game of 2022, they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1, beating them for the third time this season. The Islanders struggled offensively, but another great game by their defense and goaltending helped secure another win to allow them to close out the three-game homestand strong.
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter
Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
Minnesota Wild Roundtable: New Years Edition
With the Christmas holiday behind us, everyone is now focused on the New Year and all the big plans that follow. The Minnesota Wild have one game left in 2022 and they’ll be looking to head into 2023 on a high note with a win. With the New Year comes the famous New Year’s Resolutions and our Wild crew at The Hockey Writers figured out what the team’s resolutions should be. Tyson Mckay, C.G. Jones, and Mariah Stark broke down all the resolution questions related to the Wild and even answered their own resolutions.
Ducks News & Rumors: Zegras, Smith-Pelly & More
The 2022 calendar year is just about to come to a close and for the Anaheim Ducks, they may be itching to get to 2023 already. Their season thus far has been close to ugly in many ways, and while the future certainly should be promising, their current results have been difficult to stomach for fans and management alike.
4 Avalanche Predictions for 2023
The Colorado Avalanche will be finishing the first half of the 2022-23 season with a record of 19-12-3. Their 41 points are good enough for fourth in the Central Division and sixth in the Western Conference. It may seem like a lackluster performance for the defending Stanley Cup champion, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
World Juniors: Maple Leafs’ Lack of Prospects a Sign of Sacrifice
The 2023 edition of the World Junior U20 Championship to this point has gone off without a hitch — that is, aside from the handful of upsets that have seemingly overtaken the group stages early on. Still the tournament is off to a great start with a number of...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Strange Fines, Rielly & Giordano
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I will report that two fines were assessed to the team for travelling on their Christmas break rather than waiting to fly out a few hours later. Also, I will share the news that Morgan Rielly might return tonight against...
Former NHLer Says Oilers’ McDavid Not An Elite Playoff Performer
Despite a ridiculous 67 points through 37 games this season, Connor McDavid still has detractors in the hockey world. The Edmonton Oilers forward has been criticized for his team’s lack of success through the first seven and a half seasons of his career. This time, the latest to do so was John Scott.
