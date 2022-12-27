The New Year can not come fast enough for the Chicago Blackhawks. They have two wins in their last 12 games and have lost 18 of their previous 20 games. With all the losses, no one on the team is having a season to remember. But a new year brings a fresh slate, and although the team won’t be fighting for a playoff spot after the clock strikes midnight, redemption and pride in the Blackhawks’ game is still important to help bring some positives in a lost season. It’s obvious to say superstars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones all need to be better in 2023, so here are some “dark horse” players also looking to change their fortunes in 2023.

