Arsenal player ratings: Gabriel Martinelli sparkles in big Gunners win vs Brighton but William Saliba all over the shop
ARSENAL ended 2022 on a high as they put four past Brighton to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League. The League leaders had the chance to widen the gap over Manchester City thanks to their draw with Everton earlier in the day. And the Gunners...
BBC
Ellis Simms: Everton recall striker five months into season-long loan with Sunderland
Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland. The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances. He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in...
Sunderland striker target named as Ross Stewart contract negotiations hit 'impasse'
Is the Ross Stewart contract situation officially a 'saga' yet?
Soccer-Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored one goal and made another as his side won 2-0 to hand West Ham United a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Friday and leave the Londoners hovering just above the relegation zone as 2022 draws to a close.
Arsenal verdict: Gunners being guided to first Premier League title in nearly 20 years by captain fantastic Odegaard
EYEBROWS were raised when Martin Odegaard was named as skipper ahead of the season. Both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had left the club in quick succession and Mikel Arteta needed a new leader for his pack. But you'd struggle to find any Gunners fan across the globe that doesn't...
BBC
Cory Allen: Dragons' former Wales centre retires aged 29
Former Wales centre Cory Allen has retired from professional rugby at the age of 29 because of injury. Allen, who won six international caps, has been battling a knee problem since 2019. The former Cardiff and Ospreys player joined Dragons in 2021 but has not made an appearance for the...
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
BBC
Van Dijk 'most important player in Liverpool team'
Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson were both chosen in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week. Here's what he had to say about their performances in the Reds' 3-1 win at Aston Villa. Virgil van Dijk. There was a time when Virgil Van Dijk was making my team...
BBC
Johnny Williams: Comeback delayed for Scarlets and Wales centre
The comeback for Scarlets and Wales centre Johnny Williams has been delayed. Williams, 26, has been sidelined since early October after suffering a calf injury against Benetton. He missed the autumn internationals and had hoped to return over the festive period but will miss the derby matches. "I don't think...
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares Darwin Nunez to Robert Lewandowski
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned about chances missed by Darwin Nunez in recent games, drawing comparisons with Robert Lewandowski's early career at Borussia Dortmund. Summer signing Nunez, 23, has scored nine goals this season but has also squandered several big opportunities. Klopp says Lewandowski had similar...
SB Nation
Brendan Rodgers Says He has a Plan Against Liverpool
The Foxes were arguably embarrassed against Newcastle last time out, and Brendan Rodgers had a lot of complaints about his side’s mentality:. We were very disappointed with the performance. It was unlike what we‘ve been. We’ve been strong and aggressive. Fifty-two seconds into the game we made a mistake. It makes it difficult against a side high on confidence.
Cameron Norrie downs Rafael Nadal at United Cup as Britain takes 2-0 lead over Spain
Cameron Norrie beat Rafael Nadal for the first time in his career.
BBC
'I played against Pele and he never beat me'
Belfast footballer Jim Lemon talks about facing the late, great Pele when he moved to the United States to play for Chicago Sting in 1975. Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday aged 82, was playing for New York Cosmos but never got the better of Lemon's Chicago side - ending up on the losing twice.
BBC
'I feel he can do better' - Guardiola on Haaland
Pep Guardiola will be pleased if striker Erling Haaland keeps breaking records, so long as it helps Manchester City get three more points. The Norway superstar became the fastest player to score 20 goals in a Premier League season with his double against Leeds on Wednesday. His total of 14 games is seven faster than the previous record-holder Kevin Phillips (21 games).
BBC
Your views on Friday's game
We asked for your views after Friday's game between Liverpool and Leicester at Anfield. William: A good win from a poor performance. Worryingly Liverpool as a team have been poor defensively in the three games since coming back after the World Cup and that will have to improve if we have any chance of getting into the top four by the end of the season.
NBC Sports
Tracking January 2023 transfer window signings, dates and more
The 2023 January transfer window is now upon us. As the season calendar flips to the second half of action, teams across Europe can now bolster their respective squads with signings or loans while others will look to trim the roster and bring in cash. Transfer rumors will be rampant...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Ramos, Leao, Mudryk, Bellingham, Fernandez
Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr want to sign Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Paris St-Germain's 36-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos, his former Real Madrid team-mate. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, whose father has been in touch...
BBC
'I'm really grateful to be here' - Gakpo eager to get started at Liverpool
Cody Gakpo says he intends to create "more beautiful moments" for Liverpool after completing his signing from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch star will move to Anfield at the start of January for between 40m and 50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m), with the Reds beating all of Europe's top clubs to clinch his signature.
