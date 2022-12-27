Greenville man dies in "freak" accident

An Upstate man is dead after a vehicle he was repairing, struck him. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says, 49 year old Antonio Miranda was killed at his home on Collingsworth Lane in Greenville, Monday afternoon.

The coroner's reports states that Miranda was repairing a vehicle when it began to move. he tried to stop it, it then hit him and collided with another vehicle that was parked.

An autopsy was performed on him Tuesday, his cause of death is listed as a blunt force head injury and his manner of death is listed as accidental.