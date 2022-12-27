ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville man dies in "freak" accident

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGIsx_0jvrj83s00

An Upstate man is dead after a vehicle he was repairing, struck him. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says, 49 year old Antonio Miranda was killed at his home on Collingsworth Lane in Greenville, Monday afternoon.

The coroner's reports states that Miranda was repairing a vehicle when it began to move. he tried to stop it, it then hit him and collided with another vehicle that was parked.

An autopsy was performed on him Tuesday, his cause of death is listed as a blunt force head injury and his manner of death is listed as accidental.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One killed in Anderson County shooting

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. Driver dies after running off...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged with homicide after 7-week-old baby dies

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures. CPR YMCA. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Upstate woman's...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Crash causes power outage, grass fires in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that they responded to a crash in Anderson County on Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash happened along Elberton Highway or SC 184 just after 6:00 p.m. The driver was speeding when they went off the left side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Large Anderson County house fire under investigation

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

83-year-old man dies from accidental burns in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man died from accidental burns on Wednesday. Deputies said 83-year-old Richard Lindsey was working on the exterior of a home on Vernon Lewis Trail when a fire occurred. They do not believe foul play is involved.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Boy who lost leg to save family will star in Rose Parade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A heroic young man from the Carolinas will represent Shriners Children’s Greenville at the Rose Parade on Monday. Parker, now 13, has been a patient of the children’s hospital since he was severely injured in a car accident. He was a passenger in the vehicle when his mother Sharonda had a seizure while driving him to school.
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate business decimated by fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy