Hamilton wrestler Malachi Kapenga aiming for state title

HAMILTON - Malachi Kapenga was destined to be a wrestler.

His uncle was a state champion and his father wrestled at Hamilton.

Now, Kapenga is making his own name for the Hawkeyes.

Last year, he finished sixth in the state at the 103-pound weight class as a freshman. This year, he is moving up to 113.

"Last year's experience was big. I was really nervous coming in, but last year gave me a lot of confidence. That is setting me up good for this week," Kapenga said. "My whole family wrestled here and I thought that was really cool. My uncle (Andy Cook) was really good and my dad (Dan Kapenga) wrestled."

That family history in the sport had Malachi Kapenga invested in the sport from an early age, which has paid off as he reached high school.

"He is so obsessed with the sport. He comes in, is quiet and puts his head down and works hard," Hamilton coach Trenton Holyfield said. "The difference between a guy like Malachi and a guy who is .500 or so, is what they do at practice. He is always going all out, all the time. He puts more time in than anyone else. He is a captain this year (as a sophomore) because he is committed and he leads by example."

Kapenga has worked on his physical skills and is looking to add a layer of mental toughness to that this season.

"My quickess is my biggest strength. I am pretty fast when I need to be," Kapenga said. "The next step is being mentally in the right place before matches. I feel like I put the work in, I just need to mentally be where I need to be."

Holyfield is in his first year as coach after Gregg Stoel retired.

"It is obviously some big shoes to fill, but at the same time, I feel confident learning from someone who did it so well," Holyfield said. "It helps we have a lot of successful guys on the team. We have a really good shot at winning our distict. We have a lot to look forward to."

The Hawkeyes won the annual Kraai invitational and are looking for big things, including defending their district title.

"We are all very excited. It is going to be a big year. We all know each other like brothers and it is really fun," Kapenga. "We want to win, and my goal is to win a state championship."

