Texas A&M Aggies vs. Northwestern State: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies look to avoid a second consecutive upset at home on Tuesday against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Texas A&M Aggies are on a decline as they get closer to SEC play, but there's opportunity to gain momentum.

Texas A&M (6-5) hosts the Northwestern State Demons (8-4) at Reed Arena Tuesday night with hopes on putting the past ... well, in the past.

The Aggies were upset 67-62 at home to the Wofford Terriers on Dec. 20 in what was arguably the most disappointing loss so far this season. A&M gave up 41 points in the second half after leading by as many as 10 with a little under 16 minutes to play.

A&M guard Wade Taylor IV was the only Aggie in double figures in the loss, as he posted 20 points and three steals on a season-high five 3-point makes. As a team, A&M only went 7 of 23 from deep and lost the turnover battle 13-8.



However, Wofford was far from a pushover, as the Terriers lost 78-75 to the LSU Tigers on Nov. 27 before losing by three again in a 65-62 loss to Vanderbilt on Dec. 3.

But the focus now shifts to a Northwestern State team that might be even better. The Demons upset then-No. 15 TCU 64-63 in Fort Worth on Nov. 14 before holding the No. 12 Baylor Bears to a season-low scoring total in a 58-48 loss on Dec. 20.

Northwestern State won the turnover battle 13-12 against the Bears and prevented them from getting their first points until nearly four minutes into the game. Baylor pulled away in the end, but the 10-point win was certainly expected to be more.

Defense is clearly a calling card for a Demons team that is currently second in the Southland Conference. A win will hardly come easy for the Aggies.



Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Northwestern State Demons

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas (13,000)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network / fuboTV (Try it free)

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 390

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -15.5, (-118), Northwestern State +15 (-110)

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-2000), NWS (+900)

