Unemployment holds steady in county

Crawford County’s unemployment picture changed little between November 2021 and its 2022 counterpart.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 3.7 percent of the county’s work force was jobless in November. This was only slightly different from the 3.8-percent rate posted here a year earlier. It was unchanged from October.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported an increase. The November rate was 4 percent, up from 3.8 percent in both November 2021 and October.

Lawrence County’s November jobless rate was 4.8 percent, down from 5 percent a year earlier but up from 4.6 percent the previous month.

In Jasper County, the rate was 3.4 percent. This was up from 3.1 percent a year before and 3.2 percent in October.

Across the Wabash River in Indiana, Vigo County reported a November unemployment rate of 3.4 percent. This was an increase from 2.6 percent last year but unchanged from October.

Sullivan County’s rate, at 3.3 percent, was up from 2.3 percent in 2021 but was also unchanged from a month earlier.

In Knox County, the 2.6-percent rate was up from 1.7 percent last year but slightly less than the 2.7-percent rate posted in October.

The Illinois statewide unemployment rate during the month was 4.4 percent. This was down from 4.5 percent in November 2021 but up from 4.3 percent in October.

In the Hoosier State, the rate was 2,8 percent, up from 2.1 percent last year but the same as in October.

Nationally, unemployment dipped to 3.4 percent. This was down from 3.9 percent a year earlier but unchanged from the previous month.

In November, Illinois’ industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment included leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and educational and health services. The industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll declines included trade, transportation and utilities, government and manufacturing.

“Over the past year and a half, Illinois has seen strong, consistent job growth throughout the state, attracting more and more workers to the labor market” said Deputy Gov. Andy Manar. “As job growth continues to expand, IDES has the tools and resources jobseekers and employers need to match eligible workers with the best open positions.”

“Illinois’ consecutive job growth over the past year and a half serves as a testament to the state’s positive business climate for job creators,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “As Illinois businesses continue to create jobs, DCEO remains focused on expanding training opportunities and helping job seekers across Illinois secure employment in high-growth industries.”