Houston, TX

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 17 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Jaguars are a 4-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Jaguars 28, Texans 17

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Jaguars might look past the Texans ahead of their Week 18 showdown with the Titans, but they can still beat Houston doing so."

ESPN : Jaguars have a 66.9% chance to win the game

The site gives the Texans a 32.7% chance to get the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftoeC_0jvriSUY00

Draft Kings : Take Jaguars to cover vs. Texans

It writes: "Sure, the Texans beat the Malik Willis-led Titans, but that shouldn’t take away from how good the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have looked. If Jacksonville’s offense can avoid a slow start and their defense can slow down Derrick Henry, they can avoid a repeat of the loss they suffered to Houston in Week 5."

Sports Betting Dime : Jaguars 27.3, Texans 13.1

The site's formula predicts that the Jaguars will win the Week 17 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Go with the Texans with the points vs. Jaguars

It writes: "The Jaguars are 4.5 point road favorites here. Normally, I’d say that’s too small, but given the history here it makes sense. Rivalry games are always a different breed and given that this game doesn’t matter to the Jaguars’ playoff hopes they could let their guard down here and fall into the trap game. It’s when things are going especially well when teams are most susceptible to be spoiled. So, I’m going to take a chance on Houston this week."

Sporting News : Jaguars 25, Texans 19

Bill Bender writes: "The Jaguars have become bettors' friends by winning four of their last five games, but they lost 13-6 to the Texans in the first meeting in Week 5. Jacksonville also is 0-3 S/U as a favorite in 2022. Does that make this game a dangerous trap spot? Not with the way Trevor Lawrence is playing. He has 11 TDs and just one INT in those last five games."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

