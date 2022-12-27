Read full article on original website
Maggie S Myers Lives On
BOWERS, Del.- The historic Maggie S Myers oyster schooner may one day cruise the waters of the Delaware Bay again. The 129-year-old ship sank on Friday, Dec. 23, but crews were able to salvage it on Wednesday afternoon. Work began at sunrise and now the Maggie has been successfully lifted...
Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing
The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage.
Brighter Future Available for Select DE schools
Delaware - The state's nineteen public school districts can now apply for a grant to add solar energy systems to one or more schools in their district. The new program from Energize Delaware offers at least $500,000 per public school district. The program allows each Delaware Public School District to...
MDOT Offering Lyft Rideshare Credits to Give Marylanders a Safe Ride Home This New Year
GLEN BURNIE, Md.-- The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office has once again partnered with rideshare service Lyft to help ensure everyone makes it home safe this New Years weekend. Each Marylander is eligible to receive one $20 rideshare credit between 4 p.m. and 4...
Delaware Minimum Wage to Increase in January 2023
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The federal minimum wage rate in Delaware will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 on Jan. 1, 2023. In July 2021, Delaware Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 15, which pushed the wage increase into motion. Base pay will increase incrementally each year, from $11.75 in 2023 to $13.50 in 2024, and eventually reaching $15 beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.
The US Department of Labor Says Workers in the Restaurant Industry is Improving and Some Restaurants on Delmarva Agree
After the pandemic left a bitter taste in the restaurant industry, the US Department of Labor says job opportunities and workers are rebounding. They say about 98% of the jobs lost in November 2019 have been filled. The general manager of The Stirling Tavern in Berlin, Chad Rogers, says a healthy supply of students from area schools willing to apply.
Rebecca T. Ruark Skipjack In Ruins After Car Crashes Into It
TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - A shocking scene on Tilghman Island for the skipjack Rebecca T. Ruark and Captain Wade Murphy Jr. Tuesday night, crews removed a truck that ran off a pier onto a historic skipjack. It was the Rebecca T. Ruark. The boat has been working the water and...
Delaware Lawmaker Calls Attention to Nursing Workforce Shortage
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently sent a letter to the Biden Administration to call attention and aid to the national shortage of nurses working in the healthcare system. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, during which nurses worked tirelessly to help sick patients, many nurses stepped down...
Maryland to Start Water Bill Debt Relief Program
MARYLAND- Millions will be going to help Marylanders with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program. As a condition of receiving program funding, water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits to customer accounts within...
