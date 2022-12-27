After our temperatures last weekend, highs in the 50s will feel almost summer-like for New Year's Eve, and the mild conditions will last through the first few days of 2023. Saturday will also be a rainy day. Steadier rainfall is highly likely in the morning before becoming more scattered in nature during the afternoon. Another round of steady rain is possible just before sunset. After a few showers early Saturday night, it will be mostly cloudy as you head out for any New Year's Eve festivities. Temperatures at midnight will be hovering around the 40-degree mark.

9 HOURS AGO