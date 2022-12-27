Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
A very mild start to the New Year
After our temperatures last weekend, highs in the 50s will feel almost summer-like for New Year's Eve, and the mild conditions will last through the first few days of 2023. Saturday will also be a rainy day. Steadier rainfall is highly likely in the morning before becoming more scattered in nature during the afternoon. Another round of steady rain is possible just before sunset. After a few showers early Saturday night, it will be mostly cloudy as you head out for any New Year's Eve festivities. Temperatures at midnight will be hovering around the 40-degree mark.

Prolonged break from midwinter chill takes us into 2023
The temperature turnaround that started on Wednesday will continue on Thursday, despite an increase in afternoon clouds. We expect highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees each of the next few days. A rain shower will become possible toward daybreak Friday, but some light rain will become more likely by midday.
