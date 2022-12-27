Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
mycbs4.com
'I need closure': Grandmother of 14-year-old girl found dead from homicide speaks out
Debra Appling is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Demiah Appling. "I'm devastated. I'm confused. And I miss her," Debra said. She was not only Demiah's grandmother but her legal guardian. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified remains found in Gilchrist County as the missing teen earlier this month. A...
Gunman tries robbing business on Christmas, ends up slipping on ice: police
A would-be robber got put on ice, literally, in a botched attempt to rob a business on Christmas Day, according to police.
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
WCJB
Family members speak out for man arrested in a deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting happened at a home on NE 163rd Ln in Citra. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said it started with an argument that led to 56-year-old William Pray being shot and killed. David Whetstone a neighbor said he heard the shooting. “I don’t know what...
WCJB
Lake City activist suing Hamilton Co. sheriff’s office after deputy kneeled on his neck
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake city activist Sylvester Warren and his lawyer Lucas Taylor are pursuing an excessive force lawsuit against the Hamilton County sheriff’s office. On December 17, warren says he was watching his niece play at a basketball game when Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy Sam McDonald confronted him. According to the sheriff’s office, Warren and a group were told to leave.
Family mourns mom and 4-year-old boy who died in Orange Park apartment fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Loved ones are asking for help after a 4-year-old boy and his mother died in a fire that happened the day after Christmas at an apartment complex in Orange Park. This is a holiday tragedy impacting a loving family. Four-year-old Rozae Fitzgerald passed away at...
WCJB
72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m. They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn...
Citrus County Woman Charged After Shooting Her Uncle
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Citrus County woman has been arrested for shooting her uncle in the back in the back of the head, killing the man. According to deputies, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers, of
WESH
Marion County deputies shoot man who threatens to "take care of situation himself"
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 29, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages. While a man was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, he advised he wasn't...

Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting elderly neighbor
A 36-year-old Fort McCoy man is facing a felony charge for attempted murder after he was accused of shooting an elderly neighbor. On Wednesday, December 21, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on NE 135th Avenue in Fort McCoy in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a female victim who advised that her husband had been shot in the shoulder.
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
18-year-old shot at Orange Park Athletic Association dead, no arrests yet
Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old man who was shot Wednesday afternoon at a basketball court in Orange Park has died. Drew Allan Wright III, passed away early this morning in the hospital, according to Orange Park Police. He had been shot once in the abdomen. A group of men...
click orlando
Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.
WCJB
88-year-old Ocala woman dies in house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County is dead after her home caught fire on Tuesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the fire happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home along Southwest 52nd Court in Ocala. Deputies say Christine Kay, 88, died in the fire.
click orlando
Wanted teen turns himself in after shooting at Lady Lake apartment complex
LADY LAKE, Fla. – A teen wanted in the shooting of an 18-year-old at a Lady Lake apartment complex was arrested Monday, according to the police department. Police said a fight broke out among a group of teens at The Cove Apartments in Lady Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 17.
WCJB
Marion County motorcycle vs. vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hurt
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on Friday morning in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 74-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist on County Road 326 at Wandering Oaks RV Resort. Troopers say the...
WCJB
MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.
WCJB
Neighbor tries to save an 88-year-old woman in a deadly house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire happened around 6:30 Tuesday night on SW 52nd Ct in Ocala. Officials said a neighbor called 911 when they saw the flames. “When I see a lady screaming, she needs help please help me my first response is to go in, in a safe manner to help her,” said neighbor Walter Parks Jr.
