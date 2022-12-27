ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City activist suing Hamilton Co. sheriff’s office after deputy kneeled on his neck

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake city activist Sylvester Warren and his lawyer Lucas Taylor are pursuing an excessive force lawsuit against the Hamilton County sheriff’s office. On December 17, warren says he was watching his niece play at a basketball game when Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy Sam McDonald confronted him. According to the sheriff’s office, Warren and a group were told to leave.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m. They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort McCoy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting elderly neighbor

A 36-year-old Fort McCoy man is facing a felony charge for attempted murder after he was accused of shooting an elderly neighbor. On Wednesday, December 21, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on NE 135th Avenue in Fort McCoy in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a female victim who advised that her husband had been shot in the shoulder.
FORT MCCOY, FL
WCJB

88-year-old Ocala woman dies in house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County is dead after her home caught fire on Tuesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the fire happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home along Southwest 52nd Court in Ocala. Deputies say Christine Kay, 88, died in the fire.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.
CITRA, FL
WCJB

Neighbor tries to save an 88-year-old woman in a deadly house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire happened around 6:30 Tuesday night on SW 52nd Ct in Ocala. Officials said a neighbor called 911 when they saw the flames. “When I see a lady screaming, she needs help please help me my first response is to go in, in a safe manner to help her,” said neighbor Walter Parks Jr.
OCALA, FL

