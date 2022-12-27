ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

orangecountytribune.com

6 people, 6 dogs are rescued

Six dogs – including five puppies – were rescued Tuesday afternoon from a garage fire in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of Chili Pepper Lane (southeast of Chapman Avenue and Euclid Street). The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller

A 19-year-old from Indio was behind bars today for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. The teen was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession The post Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
CBS 8

California sheriff's deputy killed during traffic stop

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said. The Riverside County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city of...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier

Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

At least 8 injured in Alhambra apartment fire

ALHAMBRA, Calif. - As many as eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Alhambra, fire officials said. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of North Electric Avenue and...
ALHAMBRA, CA
foxla.com

Suspects caught on camera robbing Silver Lake dispensary

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a group of thieves who were caught on surveillance camera breaking into a dispensary in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles overnight. Silver Lake Caregivers Group reported the burglary around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Surveillance video from the store shared with FOX 11 showed three people, all in black hoodies, using crowbars to pry open the back door to the facility. Once inside, the thieves are seen clearing the shelves of black bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
BANNING, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Valley Glen shooting

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles authorities were investigating a triple shooting in the San Fernando Valley that left one man dead and two others wounded on Wednesday night. An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred at an apartment carport south of Hart Street...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man

A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
PERRIS, CA

