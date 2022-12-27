LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a group of thieves who were caught on surveillance camera breaking into a dispensary in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles overnight. Silver Lake Caregivers Group reported the burglary around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Surveillance video from the store shared with FOX 11 showed three people, all in black hoodies, using crowbars to pry open the back door to the facility. Once inside, the thieves are seen clearing the shelves of black bags.

