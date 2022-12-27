Read full article on original website
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
foxla.com
'He was a very compassionate person': Family, community members honor Riverside deputy Isaiah Cordero
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A memorial is growing outside the Jurupa Valley sheriff's station as family, friends and community members come to honor and remember slain Riverside County deputy Isaiah Cordero. "In my heart I knew that my nephew had passed, cause I could feel it profoundly in my soul...
mynewsla.com
MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions
A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
orangecountytribune.com
6 people, 6 dogs are rescued
Six dogs – including five puppies – were rescued Tuesday afternoon from a garage fire in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of Chili Pepper Lane (southeast of Chapman Avenue and Euclid Street). The...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
KGO
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Community members and fellow law enforcement colleagues are mourning the loss of Riverside County Sheriff's Department Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty. Loved ones brought flowers and candles in Cordero's memory to a growing memorial for the beloved deputy at the Jurupa...
Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller
A 19-year-old from Indio was behind bars today for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. The teen was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession The post Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Riverside Sheriff’s Association’s statement on murder of Deputy Isiah Cordero
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Riverside Sheriff’s Association (RSA) issued the following statement regarding the murder of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in Jurupa Valley, according to a person briefed on the incident. “We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isiah Cordero, a deputy who was...
California sheriff's deputy killed during traffic stop
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said. The Riverside County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city of...
Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier
Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
foxla.com
At least 8 injured in Alhambra apartment fire
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - As many as eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Alhambra, fire officials said. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of North Electric Avenue and...
foxla.com
Suspects caught on camera robbing Silver Lake dispensary
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a group of thieves who were caught on surveillance camera breaking into a dispensary in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles overnight. Silver Lake Caregivers Group reported the burglary around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Surveillance video from the store shared with FOX 11 showed three people, all in black hoodies, using crowbars to pry open the back door to the facility. Once inside, the thieves are seen clearing the shelves of black bags.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knife in San Bernardino, police say
An investigation is underway after San Bernardino police officers shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
foxla.com
Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot in Jurupa Valley, suspect killed following pursuit on 15 Freeway
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County deputy during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley has died following a pursuit that ended with a shooting on the 15 Freeway. The deputy has been identified by the Riverside Sheriff's Association as Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was...
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy Xbox in Riverside County: Sheriff’s Department
One man has been arrested and two other people are being sought after a robbery at gunpoint in Riverside County Thursday night. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Thursday night after a man reported that he had been robbed while attempting to buy an Xbox, the department said in a news release. […]
recordgazette.net
Banning police seek murder suspect
The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
foxla.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Valley Glen shooting
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles authorities were investigating a triple shooting in the San Fernando Valley that left one man dead and two others wounded on Wednesday night. An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred at an apartment carport south of Hart Street...
mynewsla.com
Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man
A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
