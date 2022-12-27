Read full article on original website
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?
The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont's college campuses. We've met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days' Eva Sollberger got "Stuck in Vermont" with them.
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in stores anymore. This past May, Vermont passed legislation that prohibits the sale of fluorescent lightbulbs and tubes that contain mercury. Starting Feb. 17, 2023, the sale of...
Financial support for N.Y. organ donors
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Now, she’s taking a look back at 2022. Watch the video to see.
Vermont students collaborate on coding projects at ‘hackathon’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A “hackathon” brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday. No, it’s nothing nefarious. Students with a love of computers and coding come together to build and design their own computer games, websites and software. The Hack Club in Shelburne offered workshops...
Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. We asked people if ads on social media got them spending money...
Vermont lawmaker to seek to close clergy reporting exemption
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says there are about 10 more state parks on their list with signs that could be repaired or replaced.
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on
The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont's college campuses.
New Kinney Drugs partnership launches over-the-counter hearing aid options
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says there are about 10 more state parks on their list with signs that could be repaired or replaced. Libraries now offering much more than just good books.
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
Food drive in need of specific items before final day tomorrow
Abenaki names coming to more Vermont State Parks
New Kinney Drugs partnership launches over-the-counter hearing aid options. You can give the gift of hearing this holiday season, that's the message from Kinney Drugs as the pharmacy launches a new program serving people with mild to moderate hearing loss by offering more affordable over-the-counter hearing aid options.
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont's college campuses.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.
New York to allow one-day status as marriage officiant
Potential conflicts of interest in Federal Contracting are the target of new legislation just signed into law. Hochul announces road improvement program to support walkers, bikers. Walkers, bikers, and transit riders are getting more support in New York.
