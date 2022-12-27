Read full article on original website
YEAR IN REVIEW: Chocowinity fires town clerk, investigation underway
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in August. It was one of our most read stories of the year. CHOCOWINITY— Long-time town clerk Joy McRoy has been fired and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, according to city officials who spoke with the Washington Daily News this week.
Peggy Anderson Branch
Mrs. Peggy Joan Leary Anderson Branch, age 80, a resident of Washington, NC died Friday, December 30, 2022, at River Trace Nursing Center in Washington. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington officiated by Rev. Darren Walker. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Stuart Barrow, Daniel Dell, Damon Johnson, Dustin Bowles, and Joe Phillips will serve as pallbearers.
BCSO makes arrest at King Chicken
On Dec. 22, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Patrol Deputies arrested Jaylen Dontrelle Gilmore, 23, of the 800 block of Boston Avenue in Washington. Gilmore was charged with Trafficking in Opium and Resisting a Public Officer. Gilmore’s arrest stemmed from investigators receiving complaints that...
YEAR IN REVIEW: City to pay Pritchard $185,000 in settlement
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in September. It was one of our most read stories of the year. The City of Washington paid out $185,000 to Teresa Pritchard who was the mother of Cedric D. Pritchard – a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Washington senior patrol officer Aaron M. Mobley in October of 2018 during an attempted traffic stop.
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
PCA retires Stoops’ jersey
Recently, Pungo Christian Academy retired senior Reagan Stoop’s jersey – #25. Stoop became the first volleyball player in school history to receive this honor and just the fourth player in the school’s history to have their jersey retired. Stoop finished as the PCA leader in kills, service points and aces and became the first player in school history to record 1,000 kills. During her time at PCA, the volleyball team went 83 – 7 in games she suited up for, won four conference championships, four conference tournament championships and two state titles. She also became the first volleyball player in school history to win conference player of the year four consecutive years as well as earn all-state honors in four consecutive years.
Smith’s triple-double highlights Pack’s tournament week
Freshman point guard Chaise Smith posted a triple-double in Washington High School’s 81-73 victory over Thales Academy of Apex in the Terry Walls Invitational Tournament in Goldsboro Tuesday. Smith had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead three players in double figures. “He has adjusted to the...
