New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
Fresh Burrito & Mexican Chain To Open First Capital Region Restaurant
The new year will bring a great new burrito chain restaurant to the Capital Region serving up a menu of fresh Mexican fare. If you love Chipotle or Moe's, there is a new burrito chain restaurant getting set to make its 2023 debut in the Capital Region that will be right up your alley. We are talking about a menu of Mexican fare featuring fresh ingredients with a focus on burritos and a tasty selection of make-your-own menu options!
South End Grocery opens to reverse “food desert”
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) — Albany’s first not-for-profit-run grocery store is now open. The much-anticipated South End Grocery offers healthy food options that have previously been out of reach for residents on the city’s south end for decades. With today’s ribbon cutting, the market officially opened. Inside, customers can find an array of locally sourced fresh […]
Winter Maker’s Market returns at Greenville Arms Inn
The Greenville Arms 1889 Inn is excited to announce the return of its Winter Maker's Market. The market aims to celebrate locally created craft, coffee, chocolate and community.
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
The Albany Origins of the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
Construction there began in 1852 and the facility was dedicated in 1857. Albany’s Congressman Erastus Corning, the founder and first president of the New York Central Railroad, was instrumental in donating a high quality telescope and time-keeping system at the new Dudley Observatory in Albany. Each morning a worker...
Cause Of Fire That Destroyed Hoosick Falls Country Club Revealed
A massive fire that destroyed a country club in the region days before Christmas was sparked by a portable heater, investigators determined. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 23, with reports of a structure fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, located on Richmond Avenue, according to Hoosick Falls Police.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Albany, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Albany on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
Rest Area McDonald's Worker Intentionally Set Fire To Guilderland Building, Police Say
A McDonald’s employee at a rest area in the region is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to the building. State Police in Albany County were initially called to the Guilderland Travel Plaza on I-90 just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a fire. Investigators...
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Capital Region
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Albany using data from Zillow.
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve
No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate. Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.
5 things to know this Friday, December 30
The Hoosick Falls Police Department has released the cause of the country club fire that happened on December 23. And, in developing news, the Siena women's basketball coach is out while the school investigates allegations against him. The details headline today's five things to know.
Clifton Park man accused of grand larceny at Lowe’s
A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe's. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.
Crash involving six cars closes lane next to Crossgates ramp
A crash involving six cars is holding up traffic and closing one right lane on Adirondack Northway, just past Exit 1S next to the Crossgates ramp.
Tree Service Worker Falls To Death In Capital Region
A tree service worker has died after falling from a tree in the Capital Region, authorities said.Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga C…
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Get a free Uber ride home this New Year’s Eve
With New Year's Eve coming up, it's important to get a ride home if you're planning on drinking or being impaired. The law firm Martin, Harding & Mazzotti is offering free Uber rides home from certain establishments in the Capital Region.
