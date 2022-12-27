ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Station, AL

Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Raiders improve to 11-0 with win over Glenwood

SMITHS STATION, AL – The Southland Lady Raider Express just keeps rolling along. The Lady Raiders (SAR) extended their unblemished record to 11-0 with a 59-34 victory over the Glenwood Lady Gators in their second game of the annual Border Wars Tournament on Wednesday, December 28 at the Glenwood School in Smiths Station, AL.
SMITHS STATION, AL
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Panthers fall three points shy of first victory

PHENIX CITY, AL – After getting drilled 67-38 by Carver Montgomery the night before, the Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) played a much more competitive game against the Lady Generals of Robert E. Lee (RL) in their second game of the Red Devil Holiday Classic. However, the Lady Panthers still came up on the short end, losing the contest by the score of 37-35. SCHS falls to 0-8 on the season and is still looking for that elusive first victory of the season.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Panthers still searching for season’s first win

PHENIX CITY, AL – It has been an extremely difficult and trying time for the Sumter County Lady Panther Basketball Team (SCHS). A proud program with a tradition of winning, the Lady Panthers have now fallen to 0-7 on the 2022-23 season after they were dealt a 67-38 defeat at the hands of Carver Montgomery High School (CMH) Wednesday night, December 28 at the Red Devil Holiday Classic at Central High School in Phenix City, AL.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC’s Camryn James named GCAA Women’s Division I Player of Week

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Camryn James has been selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division 1 Women’s Basketball player of the week in the last poll of 2022. James scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 59 – 46 victory over Central Georgia Tech in Macon, GA.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Jets enter tournament riding 14 game winning streak

AMERICUS – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I 4th nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets captured wins against Central Georgia Technical College and Tallahassee Community College over the holidays to bring a 14-game win streak into a match-up against the 12th ranked Pensacola Lady Pirates tonight at 6 p.m. in a pre-cursor to the Lady Jets Holiday Classic women’s basketball tournament, December 30th – January 1st at the Hangar in Americus, GA.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Jets defeat 12th ranked Lady Pirates

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets showed the 12th ranked Pensacola State College Lady Pirates why they are currently ranked 4th in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 women’s basketball rankings with a 68 – 57 win in the precursor game of the Lady Jets Holiday Classic basketball tournament in the Hangar Thursday night.
AMERICUS, GA
AL.com

Meet Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football coaching staff

Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn coaching staff is complete. Freeze finalized his staff, officially, on Thursday after the program announced the addition of former Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis as the team’s new wide receivers coach. The hiring of Davis comes just more than a month after Freeze was named Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, and now as the calendar is set to flip to 2023, Freeze’s inaugural on-field staff on the Plains is complete.
AUBURN, AL
WALB 10

Multiple Rounds of Storms Into 2023

Clouds will begin to thicken westward throughout the day as a warm front lifts. High temperatures get to the low to mid 70s. It’ll be a 2-3° bump from yesterday. A line of showers and some storms arrives to our eastern areas around 8pm. They’ll last for 2-3 hours. Albany gets rain a few hours before midnight. East of I-75 will have to wait until midnight.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Rain moves in tonight, few storms possible Saturday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another warm day as temperatures again climbed into the 70s with some areas climbing into the mid 70s, but we’re also tracking showers and storms that will move into the area this evening and tonight. Throughout Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers should move out early in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Winston Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Winston Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

The SIAC, including Albany State, donate to needy

ATLANTA, Ga. (December 28, 2022) - During the holiday season, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) partnered with 100 Black Men of America and First Tee of Metro Atlanta to provide over 500 pairs of shoes to community organizations in need. Commissioner Holloman has headed this effort intending to continue...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Freezing temperatures lead to bursting pipes in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Columbus Waterworks had a busy weekend, responding to calls, we had approximately 600 calls this weekend,” says Columbus Water Works Vice President Vic Burchfield. That’s how many calls went to the Columbus Waterworks over the Christmas holiday. The reason for the calls? “Those calls were from customers experiencing no water because of freezing conditions,” says Burchfield.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge

Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
ALBANY, GA

