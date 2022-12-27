Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Raiders improve to 11-0 with win over Glenwood
SMITHS STATION, AL – The Southland Lady Raider Express just keeps rolling along. The Lady Raiders (SAR) extended their unblemished record to 11-0 with a 59-34 victory over the Glenwood Lady Gators in their second game of the annual Border Wars Tournament on Wednesday, December 28 at the Glenwood School in Smiths Station, AL.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers fall three points shy of first victory
PHENIX CITY, AL – After getting drilled 67-38 by Carver Montgomery the night before, the Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) played a much more competitive game against the Lady Generals of Robert E. Lee (RL) in their second game of the Red Devil Holiday Classic. However, the Lady Panthers still came up on the short end, losing the contest by the score of 37-35. SCHS falls to 0-8 on the season and is still looking for that elusive first victory of the season.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers still searching for season’s first win
PHENIX CITY, AL – It has been an extremely difficult and trying time for the Sumter County Lady Panther Basketball Team (SCHS). A proud program with a tradition of winning, the Lady Panthers have now fallen to 0-7 on the 2022-23 season after they were dealt a 67-38 defeat at the hands of Carver Montgomery High School (CMH) Wednesday night, December 28 at the Red Devil Holiday Classic at Central High School in Phenix City, AL.
Auburn defensive lineman posts interesting Instagram caption
Auburn DL Jeffrey M'ba believes that he's next up for the Tigers.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC’s Camryn James named GCAA Women’s Division I Player of Week
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Camryn James has been selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division 1 Women’s Basketball player of the week in the last poll of 2022. James scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 59 – 46 victory over Central Georgia Tech in Macon, GA.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Jets enter tournament riding 14 game winning streak
AMERICUS – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I 4th nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets captured wins against Central Georgia Technical College and Tallahassee Community College over the holidays to bring a 14-game win streak into a match-up against the 12th ranked Pensacola Lady Pirates tonight at 6 p.m. in a pre-cursor to the Lady Jets Holiday Classic women’s basketball tournament, December 30th – January 1st at the Hangar in Americus, GA.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Jets defeat 12th ranked Lady Pirates
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets showed the 12th ranked Pensacola State College Lady Pirates why they are currently ranked 4th in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 women’s basketball rankings with a 68 – 57 win in the precursor game of the Lady Jets Holiday Classic basketball tournament in the Hangar Thursday night.
Meet Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football coaching staff
Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn coaching staff is complete. Freeze finalized his staff, officially, on Thursday after the program announced the addition of former Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis as the team’s new wide receivers coach. The hiring of Davis comes just more than a month after Freeze was named Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, and now as the calendar is set to flip to 2023, Freeze’s inaugural on-field staff on the Plains is complete.
Auburn football 2023 schedule outlook, early predictions
What’s the ceiling for Hugh Freeze and these Auburn Tigers? Here's a schedule prediction for 2023.
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
WALB 10
Multiple Rounds of Storms Into 2023
Clouds will begin to thicken westward throughout the day as a warm front lifts. High temperatures get to the low to mid 70s. It’ll be a 2-3° bump from yesterday. A line of showers and some storms arrives to our eastern areas around 8pm. They’ll last for 2-3 hours. Albany gets rain a few hours before midnight. East of I-75 will have to wait until midnight.
Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
Rain moves in tonight, few storms possible Saturday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another warm day as temperatures again climbed into the 70s with some areas climbing into the mid 70s, but we’re also tracking showers and storms that will move into the area this evening and tonight. Throughout Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers should move out early in […]
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Winston Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Winston Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
The SIAC, including Albany State, donate to needy
ATLANTA, Ga. (December 28, 2022) - During the holiday season, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) partnered with 100 Black Men of America and First Tee of Metro Atlanta to provide over 500 pairs of shoes to community organizations in need. Commissioner Holloman has headed this effort intending to continue...
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
WTVM
Freezing temperatures lead to bursting pipes in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Columbus Waterworks had a busy weekend, responding to calls, we had approximately 600 calls this weekend,” says Columbus Water Works Vice President Vic Burchfield. That’s how many calls went to the Columbus Waterworks over the Christmas holiday. The reason for the calls? “Those calls were from customers experiencing no water because of freezing conditions,” says Burchfield.
WTVM
Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
WALB 10
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
southgatv.com
Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge
Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
Comments / 0