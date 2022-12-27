PHENIX CITY, AL – After getting drilled 67-38 by Carver Montgomery the night before, the Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) played a much more competitive game against the Lady Generals of Robert E. Lee (RL) in their second game of the Red Devil Holiday Classic. However, the Lady Panthers still came up on the short end, losing the contest by the score of 37-35. SCHS falls to 0-8 on the season and is still looking for that elusive first victory of the season.

