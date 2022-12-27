Have the Cubs done enough this offseason to be contenders in 2023?. Heading into the offseason the Cubs were expected to be major players in the loaded free-agent pool. Fast forward to post-winter meetings and as we analyze what the Cubs have done so far there are seriously mixed feelings. Some would argue that the Cubs have done enough with Swanson as their big fish and bringing in Taillon, Smyly, Bellinger, and Barnhart. That what the Cubs already had on the roster plus these additions are enough to contend for a division title in 2023.

