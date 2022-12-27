ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Semi driver facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after deadly Shelby Co. crash

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY — The driver of a semi-trailer involved in a crash on Christmas Eve that killed four people is now facing vehicular homicide charges.

On the morning of Dec. 24, Ohio State Highway patrol was called to an accident involving three vehicles on I-75 in Franklin Township.

An investigation by troopers found that a Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer operated by Dayren Rocubert, 29, was traveling north on I-75 when the trailer traveled off the left side of the roadway and into the median.

The trailer continued through the cable median barrier into the southbound lanes of I-75, striking a GMC Terrain and Ford F-150 that were heading northbound.

All four occupants of the two cars died from their injuries. Rocubert sustained minor injuries.

Rocubert was booked into Shelby County Jail and is facing five charges of vehicular homicide, according to court records.

Court records indicate that of the four people killed in the crash, one victim was pregnant.

Rocubert was set for arraignment Tuesday morning and is currently in custody of the Shelby Couty Jail.

His bond is set at $125,000.

We will update this story once we learn his plea or receive any additional information.

Sid Coryell
3d ago

May concern as an owner operator with 23 years of driving find it hard to see that it’s the drivers fault totally. My reason is this. With poor road conditions and that it’s very easy to go off the roadway with poor road conditions then you compound that with Mother Nature and potentially lack of experience. I’m not saying is he 100% innocent? No I’m just saying from personal experience with my truck and or trailer leaving the roadway due to pot holes on the left side of the lane that swallows a bus then your fighting the wheel to recover then all of a sudden a 50 mph wind gust you don’t expect.

