Recently, Pungo Christian Academy retired senior Reagan Stoop’s jersey – #25. Stoop became the first volleyball player in school history to receive this honor and just the fourth player in the school’s history to have their jersey retired. Stoop finished as the PCA leader in kills, service points and aces and became the first player in school history to record 1,000 kills. During her time at PCA, the volleyball team went 83 – 7 in games she suited up for, won four conference championships, four conference tournament championships and two state titles. She also became the first volleyball player in school history to win conference player of the year four consecutive years as well as earn all-state honors in four consecutive years.

BELHAVEN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO