Baltimore, MD

Fans excited Chris Rock's Netflix comedy special could provide boost to Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Netflix's first live-streamed event is going to be out of Baltimore.

Many are not only excited for another Chris Rock comedy special, but also for what this event could do for the city as a whole.

Netflix made the announcement Monday that Rock's new special, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Tour," would be going live on March 4.

"It's awesome, any kind of positive publicity," said Luke Catelli. "Anything that's exciting and funny, why not? Bring more of it in."

Many hope the special brings a positive spotlight on the city.

"I think Baltimore is such an underrated city. Hopefully, it'll attract people to the city to see what we have to offer," said Beth Berenson.

The Netflix special could also spruce up the local comedy scene.

The Port Comedy Club recently opened in Fells Point a couple of months ago, but it's already hosted a number of local and national comedians, including Rock's brother, Jordan Rock.

The club's owner, Matt Hurley, hopes the special gets more traffic for local comics.

It also means a lot that Rock will be the one behind the mic for this special.

"It made my heart flutter when I saw [the announcement]. It made me excited just as a student of the game, he's one of the best," said Hurley. "I grew up watching Chris Rock."

Rock has made many stops in Baltimore, most recently performing a series of sold-out shows in April, shortly after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars.

Many hope he continues to come, and that more headliners come, too, to showcase the best in Charm City.

"We're more than just The Wire. How long has The Wire been off? It's been so long, let's do something new. It could be [hosting more livestream events]," said Catelli.

The special's venue has yet to be named, no word yet on when tickets will go on sale, either.

