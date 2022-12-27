LSU (9-4) closes out its first season under head coach Brian Kelly on Monday, Jan. 2 when the Tigers face Purdue (8-5) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for noon CT and will be televised on ABC with Bob Wischusen (pxp), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU, champions of the SEC Western Division, enters the game ranked No. 15 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, No. 16 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the CFP Rankings. The Tigers are coming off a 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. Purdue, winners of the Big Ten Western Division, is coming off a 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. It will mark the first meeting between LSU and Purdue in football. Coach Kelly is 6-0 all-time against Purdue with all six victories coming as head coach at Notre Dame. LSU will be making its 54th bowl game appearance and its sixth in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers are 28-24-1 all-time in bowl game/playoff appearances. Dating back to 2000, LSU has appeared in a bowl game 22 times in 23 years, only exception came in 2020. LSU is 2-3 all-time in the Citrus Bowl with its most recent appearance coming on Jan. 1, 2018 when the Tigers dropped to a 21-17 decision to Notre Dame (coached by Brian Kelly). LSU will be after the 17th 10-win season in school history and the first since going 15-0 during the national championship in 2019. LSU goes into the game riding the arm and legs of QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels has accounted for 3,592 yards of total offense (818 rushing, 2,774 passing) and 27 TDs (11 rushing, 156passing). His 3,592 yards of total offense rank No. 2 in LSU history behind only Joe Burrow (6,093 in 2019). Defensively, true freshman LB Harold Perkins leads the Tigers in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (11.5), while senior LB Micah Baskerville (84 tackles) and sophomore LB Greg Penn (72) lead the team in tackles.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO