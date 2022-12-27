ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program

LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
LSU Game Notes: Tigers to face Purdue in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU (9-4) closes out its first season under head coach Brian Kelly on Monday, Jan. 2 when the Tigers face Purdue (8-5) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for noon CT and will be televised on ABC with Bob Wischusen (pxp), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU, champions of the SEC Western Division, enters the game ranked No. 15 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, No. 16 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the CFP Rankings. The Tigers are coming off a 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. Purdue, winners of the Big Ten Western Division, is coming off a 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. It will mark the first meeting between LSU and Purdue in football. Coach Kelly is 6-0 all-time against Purdue with all six victories coming as head coach at Notre Dame. LSU will be making its 54th bowl game appearance and its sixth in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers are 28-24-1 all-time in bowl game/playoff appearances. Dating back to 2000, LSU has appeared in a bowl game 22 times in 23 years, only exception came in 2020. LSU is 2-3 all-time in the Citrus Bowl with its most recent appearance coming on Jan. 1, 2018 when the Tigers dropped to a 21-17 decision to Notre Dame (coached by Brian Kelly). LSU will be after the 17th 10-win season in school history and the first since going 15-0 during the national championship in 2019. LSU goes into the game riding the arm and legs of QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels has accounted for 3,592 yards of total offense (818 rushing, 2,774 passing) and 27 TDs (11 rushing, 156passing). His 3,592 yards of total offense rank No. 2 in LSU history behind only Joe Burrow (6,093 in 2019). Defensively, true freshman LB Harold Perkins leads the Tigers in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (11.5), while senior LB Micah Baskerville (84 tackles) and sophomore LB Greg Penn (72) lead the team in tackles.
Ju'Juan Johnson, 4-star ATH, drops SEC-dominated top-4

4-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson of Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, LA) recently released his list off programs that made the cut for his top four. It was SEC-dominated with a selection that included Florida, Georgia, LSU and Colorado. While Alabama didn’t make the cut, Johnson also held an offer from...
Mike Neighbors talks about 69-45 loss to LSU

Battling strep, COVID-19 and the flu over the holidays. Battling strep, COVID-19 and the flu over the holidays. A funeral service was held for Benton County Sheriff's Office detective, Paul Newell, on Wednesday. XNA moving forward with renovation plans. XNA moving forward with renovation plans. Morning fire at Rogers senior...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately

Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
New Baton Rouge taco restaurant offers margarita happy hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A New Orleans-founded restaurant offering fresh tacos and happy hour margaritas officially opened its first Baton Rouge location in December. Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue in Mid City and offers menu items such as carne asada, crispy fish tacos and salsa.
