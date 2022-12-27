Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident
On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
UPMATTERS
Storage unit fire in Marquette under investigation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control from an incident at a storage facility in Marquette. In a release from the Marquette City Fire Department, the first calls for a fire came in at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to 2120 Sugarloaf Avenue. Firefighters...
UPMATTERS
One person dead, four hospitalized in Dickinson County crash
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person was killed and four more were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Dickinson County this week. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a crash on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Monday, December 26.
UPMATTERS
Fire crews respond after south Marquette home destroyed in explosion
UPDATE (12/29/2022 9:00 p.m.) – According to Marquette City Fire Department, several neighboring trailers were also damaged from the explosion with no fire involved in those homes. Semco and Marquette Board of Light and Power were on seen quickly to shut off gas and electrical to the involved trailers.
1 dead after car vs. pedestrian crash in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a car vs. pedestrian crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Marquette Police Department, the crash occurred on the US-41 bypass at McClellan Avenue in Marquette shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Brandon...
UPMATTERS
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
WLUC
Man in custody following Ishpeming standoff, discharging firearm
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 35-year-old man was arrested following a stand-off in Ishpeming on Tuesday evening. According to the Ishpeming City Police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic assault complaint on Angeline Street involving the discharge of a firearm. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two women had left the residence unharmed after the male resident had fired a handgun into the floor during an argument with his girlfriend.
UPMATTERS
Menominee County Prosecutor announces sentencing in drug, fleeing police cases
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney announced the prison sentencing of three individuals on Tuesday. Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, of Menominee was sentenced to serve concurrent terms of 90 months to 40 years in prison for multiple sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Rivard was initially investigated...
Man allegedly fired gun during argument with girlfriend, leading to standoff with police
ISHPEMING, MI - A man accused of firing a gun during an argument with his girlfriend and then having a standoff with police is now in custody, authorities said. A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening, Dec 27, after a four-and-a-half hour standoff with Ishpeming City Police, WLUC reports. Official...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Fox11online.com
UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- An Upper Peninsula man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after being convicted of his 16th, 17th and 18th felonies. Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was arrested after a mile-long chase in March. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says a sheriff's deputy recognized Nicoll and knew there were warrants for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
MLive
