Road crews still mopping up, looking forward to warm spell following winter blast

Road crews continued to chip away at frozen snow- and ice-covered central Ohio roads Tuesday, with warming temperatures being the wind at their backs as the holiday deep-freeze began to subside.

Central Ohio state Department of Transporation crews started at midnight on Thursday and worked 12-hour shifts around the clock through Christmas morning, said Breanna Badanes, a regional spokesperson for ODOT.

"The subzero temperatures and high wind we experienced Friday and Saturday limited our progress and made travel hazardous," Badanes said in an email. "Once the wind died down Sunday, our drivers were able to make lasting progress clearing the pavement and addressing slick spots."

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said during the storm Columbus experienced the second-fastest four-hour temperature drop on record, from 43 degrees to 2 degrees, and the fourth-coldest Christmas on record since 1878. It also reached the coldest wind chills, -34 degrees, since 1994, and the most snow on Christmas (4 inches) since 1995.

Crews were back Monday and have pretty much wrapped up operations," Badanes said, noting that ODOT only treats interstates, and state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities − not residential streets.

On Tuesday, ODOT had around 65 central Ohio crews out searching for and treating remaining slick spots, down from up to 250 during the peak of the storm. Since Dec. 22 they: used 7,486 tons of salt; 35,335 gallons of liquid deicer; drove 71,313 miles; and worked 7,378 driver hours, Badanes said.

ODOT’s routes were generally clear of snow and ice Tuesday, and "rising temperatures will certainly help melt any residual snow, but pavement temperatures are hovering at the freezing mark so there is a risk of wet pavement refreezing, especially when temperatures drop overnight," Badanes said.

"Our Snow Warriors worked throughout the storm, and many left their families in service to city residents on Christmas − pulling 12 hour shifts," said Randy Borntrager, a spokesperson for Columbus Department of Public Service. "I think we all owe them appreciation for their efforts in bitterly frigid conditions. They are true rock stars."

The city had serviced all its roadways, including lower-level residential routes, while arterial and "collector" roadways had been treated multiple times, Borntrager said.

"Today, and going into the warmer weather, we’ll continue to service our major roadways, making sure that we’ve pushed off all the slush, cleared turn lanes, working around where cars had been parked and are now gone, etc.," Borntrager said in an email.

"The vast majority of our (high-priority roads) are in good shape, and we’ll continue to address the isolated spots that need more attention throughout the roadway network," he said, adding that the city will continue to service residential collector routes "and clean those up" to ensure that they are treated curb to curb.

On average, from Friday through Monday at midnight, the city averaged 72 trucks out during the storm, and an additional 10 to 15 support staff, including dispatchers, loaders and supervisors, he said.

