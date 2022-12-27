Why Clemson football felt 'time was right' for Cade Klubnik to start in Orange Bowl

MIAMI — Clemson freshman Cade Klubnik had a chance to take over as the starting quarterback in an early November game at Notre Dame.

Coaches had a hunch it would be the springboard to launch Klubnik’s career.

That idea was quickly squashed. It lasted two plays. Klubnik, in for the struggling DJ Uiagalelei, threw an interception and was back on the sideline. Klubnik got 13 snaps in the next two games combined and didn’t play at all in the regular-season finale against South Carolina.

He didn’t fail on his next big chance, however, coming in to guide Clemson (11-2) to the ACC championship, 39-10, against North Carolina. Uiagalelei is gone, already at Oregon State, and Klubnik will start Friday (8 p.m., ESPN) against Tennessee (10-2) in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame and North Carolina happened less than a month apart. Did Klubnik really take that much of a leap?

“He matured as a player throughout the year,” Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said Tuesday. “And he went through some ups and downs as a young player. There were some really good things that he did in the season and there were some things that a lot of freshmen do. It allowed us to be a little patient with him, too, and not just throw him into the fire.

“In the ACC championship game, it was like, ‘Hey, let’s give him an opportunity. He’s showed it in practice and he’s developed as a player.' So, I think the time was right for what we had to do.”

Klubnik shredded the 116th-ranked defense of North Carolina, completing 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown while also running for 30 yards and a score. Tennessee’s defense, ranked No. 86, shut out Vanderbilt in its regular-season finale but allowed 67 points the week before against South Carolina.

“Cade is super-ready for this moment,” Clemson senior offensive lineman Jordan McFadden said. “He got the opportunity against North Carolina and made the most of it. Nothing is too overwhelming for him. He’s such a calm, cool, relaxed guy. He’s confident as well. He’s ready for this moment. I’m excited to see what he can do Friday night.”

“He’s had this in him since he was a boy. He was built for moments like this,” Clemson freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams said. “He showed it in the last game, the ACC championship, and I think he’ll show it again in the Orange Bowl.”

Uiagalelei had to be rescued against Syracuse and Klubnik rallied the Tigers to victory at Memorial Stadium. Notre Dame was different. He came in with Clemson at its own 8-yard line, backed up in a corner of a loud and legendary stadium.

“He just made a mistake down there at the goal line,” Streeter said. “It was a tough situation.”

“I didn’t really know what was going to happen after that game or in that game,” Klubnik said. “DJ was starting. I just kind of went in being ready like every other game. Just staying ready. Obviously, it didn’t go the way the whole team wanted. But it is what it is. There are ups and downs in the game of football just like life. You bounce back and you continue to go on from there.

“... It was a little bit hard for the next couple weeks, but I just trusted the coaches. They know what they're doing.”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.