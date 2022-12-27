ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

kymkemp.com

Hwy 36 Closed Due to Slide Between Carlotta and Bridgeville

Caltrans reports that Hwy 36 is closed due to a slide between Carlotta and Bridgeville. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Thank you for reporting on this. I live out here and really appreciate it. I always check RBB for the local reporting. No bs just facts. You folks are the best. Happy New Year!
CARLOTTA, CA
kymkemp.com

Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info

Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers

Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Roadwork Scheduled for Local Highways from December 30 – January 5

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Injury Fiery Crash on 101 Near Fortuna

Two vehicles, one a yellow pickup, crashed north of the exit at Kenmar near Fortuna Hwy 36 and at least one caught on fire, according to reports from the Incident Commander over the scanner. Two people were trapped and received major injuries and are now being taken by two ambulances...
FORTUNA, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still

A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fallen trees, other hazards result from North Coast storm

EUREKA, Calif. — As North Coast residents slowly recover from last week's earthquake, another natural phenomenon poses more threats to the community. A storm that hit Humboldt County Monday evening has already caused various hazards, with numerous reports of fallen trees, high surf advisories, record rainfall in parts of Eureka and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area

Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

New ERCP Leadership Watches Over Southern Humboldt Waterways

After twelve years of trash duty, Eel River Cleanup Project (ERCP) Coordinator, Mike Miller, is passing the torch, err, trash bags, to the next generation of watershed warriors. As 2022 gives way to 2023, new leadership at ERCP leans on a solid foundation to continue the work of putting the environment first.
GARBERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole

REDDING, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole off Hartnell Avenue on Thursday, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said Dana Antos, 39, was under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle. Antos crashed his vehicle into...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Local Earthquake Victims

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

