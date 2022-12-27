Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed Due to Slide Between Carlotta and Bridgeville
Caltrans reports that Hwy 36 is closed due to a slide between Carlotta and Bridgeville. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Thank you for reporting on this. I live out here and really appreciate it. I always check RBB for the local reporting. No bs just facts. You folks are the best. Happy New Year!
kymkemp.com
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
kymkemp.com
OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers
Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
kymkemp.com
Tree Down Blocking the Avenue of the Giants South of Phillipsville
According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, a tree fell onto the Avenue of the Giants south of Phillipsville about 8 p.m. The tree is not only blocking both lanes but struck a power line on the way down, the CHP reports. The PG&E outage map doesn’t show any...
kymkemp.com
Roadwork Scheduled for Local Highways from December 30 – January 5
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
kymkemp.com
Stay Informed: All the Info on the Earthquake Recovery Efforts in One Place
Press release from Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Humboldt County Local Assistance Center will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
kymkemp.com
Major Injury Fiery Crash on 101 Near Fortuna
Two vehicles, one a yellow pickup, crashed north of the exit at Kenmar near Fortuna Hwy 36 and at least one caught on fire, according to reports from the Incident Commander over the scanner. Two people were trapped and received major injuries and are now being taken by two ambulances...
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead in crash on Highway 44 at Silver Bridge Road on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP - Redding says that one person has died in a two car crash near Palo Cedro on Highway 44 at Silver Bridge Road on Wednesday. CHP says that the first call came in at around 2:10 p.m. Caltrans says that traffic on...
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
krcrtv.com
Fallen trees, other hazards result from North Coast storm
EUREKA, Calif. — As North Coast residents slowly recover from last week's earthquake, another natural phenomenon poses more threats to the community. A storm that hit Humboldt County Monday evening has already caused various hazards, with numerous reports of fallen trees, high surf advisories, record rainfall in parts of Eureka and more.
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
kymkemp.com
Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt OES Resources Update for Those Affected by the December 20 Quake
Recovery efforts, emergency sheltering, and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Humboldt County Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Friday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE Good News!] 101 Netlink Customers in Salmon Creek and Myers Flat Without Internet Services
Multiple 101 Netlink customers lost internet this afternoon. According to a spokesperson, the outage is in the Myers Flat and Salmon Creek areas of Southern Humboldt. The outage, he said, is unlikely to be restored until this evening. Unfortunately, Redheaded Blackbelt depends on this normally reliable service. We are currently...
kymkemp.com
New ERCP Leadership Watches Over Southern Humboldt Waterways
After twelve years of trash duty, Eel River Cleanup Project (ERCP) Coordinator, Mike Miller, is passing the torch, err, trash bags, to the next generation of watershed warriors. As 2022 gives way to 2023, new leadership at ERCP leans on a solid foundation to continue the work of putting the environment first.
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Man Trapped Overnight by Tree That Fell on His Vehicle Required the Coordinated Effort of Dozens of People and Multiple Agencies
At least six agencies and dozens of emergency personnel worked for hours to free a man trapped overnight after a large tree fell on the SUV he was sleeping in at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County late Monday, December 26. According to...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole
REDDING, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole off Hartnell Avenue on Thursday, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said Dana Antos, 39, was under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle. Antos crashed his vehicle into...
kymkemp.com
Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Local Earthquake Victims
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
Comments / 0