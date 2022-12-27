ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa woman still homeless one month after apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Almost a month after her apartment burned, Talisha McClain is still sleeping in her car. McClain said she’s a breast cancer survivor. She’s had nine surgeries, the last one in August, and sometimes struggles to hold a job as a result. Just when she thought things were looking up, her home caught fire, and now she’s desperate to find a place to live.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's City Lights Foundation celebrates Christmas with homeless

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The winter storm that caused chaos at airports also forced the City Lights Foundation to postpone its Christmas celebration with the homeless. With much warmer weather Thursday night, the group was able to have "Christmas Under the Bridge." Santa even made a special trip back...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Owasso offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Owasso's Recreation and Culture Department is offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates in December and January. Residents must request a pick-up by filling out a form on the City of Owasso's website here. The pickup times are between 8 a.m....
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Train equipment issues block Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A train blocking Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour caused frustration with local residents Friday. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter released a statement saying they received numerous phone calls about the incident. "We have spoken with OmniTRAX and they apologized for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
TULSA, OK
sillyamerica.com

Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners

A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy