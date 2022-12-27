Read full article on original website
Tulsa woman still homeless one month after apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Almost a month after her apartment burned, Talisha McClain is still sleeping in her car. McClain said she’s a breast cancer survivor. She’s had nine surgeries, the last one in August, and sometimes struggles to hold a job as a result. Just when she thought things were looking up, her home caught fire, and now she’s desperate to find a place to live.
Tulsa's City Lights Foundation celebrates Christmas with homeless
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The winter storm that caused chaos at airports also forced the City Lights Foundation to postpone its Christmas celebration with the homeless. With much warmer weather Thursday night, the group was able to have "Christmas Under the Bridge." Santa even made a special trip back...
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
City of Owasso offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Owasso's Recreation and Culture Department is offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates in December and January. Residents must request a pick-up by filling out a form on the City of Owasso's website here. The pickup times are between 8 a.m....
Tulsa police give $36k worth of gifts as part of department's 'Random Acts of Kindness'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department gave back this holiday season through their initiative, "Random Acts of Kindness." The department said it had a total of 42 officers across Tulsa giving out $36,000 worth of gifts to random people as well as several specific families in need.
Jenks Animal Welfare to hold 'Meet and Treat' puppy adoption event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you're looking to begin the new year with a new best friend, then this event is for you. The Jenks Animal Welfare is hosting at "Meet and Treat" puppy adoption event Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jenks Police Department Headquarters.
Train equipment issues block Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A train blocking Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour caused frustration with local residents Friday. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter released a statement saying they received numerous phone calls about the incident. "We have spoken with OmniTRAX and they apologized for...
Stranded Tulsa traveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger
Stranded Tulsa raveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger. Some are still waiting for their luggage and for many the chaos has turned costly.
Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral. It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson. Johnson’s...
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
Catoosa Special Olympics team wins big at Tulsa Public Schools Tournament of Champions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Catoosa Public Schools announced that its Special Olympics team showed out once again at the Tulsa Public Schools Tournament of Champions. This event was hosted at the BOK Center Thursday evening. The Catoosa team is coming home champions after their hard work in the tournament.
Wild Heart Ranch asks for frozen fish, rodents after rescuing same bald eagle twice
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wild Heart Ranch was surprised to learn they had a return visitor this week after rescuing a bald eagle. Named Randall at first, the eagle was found injured in a creek bed in Nowata. The Wild Heart Ranch workers had a case of deja...
Green Country Doctor Discusses How Avoid Getting Sick Around the Holidays
Hospitals nationwide are dealing with high numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with Dr. Linda Sullivan from Utica Park Clinic about how to protect yourself from illness as the holiday season comes to an end.
Couple allegedly threatens violent acts to 11-year-old, family at Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.
2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners
A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
Ballistic shields gifted to Bartlesville Police Department's school resource officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department was gifted three new ballistic shields to be used in Bartlesville public schools, the department said Thursday. BPD said the funds for the shields were donated by David B. King from The Lyon Foundation and State Farm Agent Jim Moore. Chief...
