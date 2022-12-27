Read full article on original website
Astoria bridge closed after semi truck crash
The bridge to Astoria Hot Springs and the Snake River Sporting Club Is closed until further notice after it was damaged by a semi-trailer truck on Thursday morning. Timelines for damage repair and reopening of the Astoria Bridge won’t be known until the engineers from the Snake River Sporting Club have completed a full damage assessment.
Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son identified as victims of fatal rural jeep crash
SANTA ROSA -- Matthew Souza and his 7-year-old son Jason were killed in a jeep crash on a backroad in rural Sonoma County earlier this week, officials confirmed on Thursday.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the father and son died in the crash on Monday night that left three others hospitalized with serious injuries.Officers and first responders with the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa office and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. to a crash on private property at the Happy Hills Hunting Club in a part of the county northwest of the unincorporated area of...
Motorist captures frightening scene on rain-slicked California highway
Authorities said wet roads contributed to three separate accidents in the same location Thursday night into Friday morning. But perhaps the most dramatic one was caught on video. Three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita, California, roughly within the span of nine hours amid rain-slicked...
Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP
As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.
Too good to be true: Man buys Rolls-Royce for $50k. CHP Yuba Sutter learns it was stolen
Imagine going to the DMV to register a Rolls-Royce you just paid for in cash, only to find out it was stolen. A man learned the hard way about a deal that seemed too good to be true. The California Highway Patrol, which is now looking into the scam, said...
4 Dead in 50-Car Pileup Sparked by Bomb Cyclone
Four people were killed in a monster 50-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that was slammed by nasty weather. OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura said drivers faced “whiteout conditions” on Friday when a crash triggered a massive chain reaction. Photos from the scene showed two trucks with their front ends ripped apart. Authorities say up to a dozen people may have lost their lives in the extreme winter storm known as a bomb cyclone that is pummeling several states.Read it at 13abc
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria
Three cars crashed on northbound Highway 101 to avoid a loose dog running down the center divider near Santa Monica Rd in Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon. The post Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
2 killed in rockslide at Yosemite National Park entrance ID'd as San Jose couple
The two victims killed in a rockslide early Tuesday morning near the park's entrance have been identified as a married couple from San Jose.
Third death announced in rural Sonoma county crash
SEBASTOPOL - A third person has died as a result of a pair of Jeeps crashing down an embankment Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, the man's family announced.Sebastopol resident Justin Gregori, 49, died of injuries he suffered Monday while trying to rescue another man and his three sons, whose car had overturned and slid down an embankment of roughly 150 feet.The father, 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident Matthew Sousa, and one of his sons, 7-year-old Jason Sousa, died as a result of the crash. Matthew Sousa's two other sons were hospitalized for injuries from the crash.Matthew Sousa and his sons...
Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
Atmospheric River: Sonoma County creeks overflow, major roadways shutdown by flooding
SANTA ROSA -- At least two Sonoma County creeks overflowed their banks early Saturday morning and others were nearing flood stage as a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area.The plume of tropical moisture came ashore in the North Bay late Friday night and was set to move southward throughout the Bay Area as the day progressed.The intense downpours from the storm will be falling on already saturated hillsides leading to excessive runoff and the threat of landslides.Early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued flood warnings and flood advisories for communities across the Bay...
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
Santa Rosa residents brace for flooding, slides in burn scar areas
SANTA ROSA -- Many people in the North Bay are working hard to keep their homes safe from the storm.Peter Bizaca and his son Luka Bizaca were filling up sandbags in the rain at a Santa Rosa sandbag station on Friday."What we're trying to do is just to create a barrier with these sandbags, which prevents the water from coming into our garage," Peter Bizaca said.They weren't alone. The station on Stony Point Road was busy on Friday with many homeowners filling up sandbags to take home."The last time we had an atmosphere river here in Santa Rosa, the...
Rock slide deaths at Yosemite National Park lead to closures
Two people died in a rock slide earlier this week at the Yosemite National Park, according to the local county sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, the Yosemite National Park announced that the El Portal Road, a continuation of Highway 140 into the Yosemite Valley from El Portal, has been closed due to “significant rockfall.” The entrance was reopened around 6 hours later.
Are RVs Allowed in HOV Lanes and Left Lanes?
State laws and personal opinions come into play when answering the following questions: Are RVs allowed in HOV Lanes? What about left lanes? Which is the best lane for RVs?…. A recent post in our RV Lifestyle Facebook group on this topic garnered over 600 comments. A married RVing couple couldn’t agree on which lane to drive in, so they turned to the community to settle their argument.
