AutoZone Liberty Bowl coaching matchup is a mutual admiration society

Sam Pittman’s time as an assistant coach at Kansas was brief.

But — in his singularly appealing way — Arkansas’ head coach said his time in Lawrence left a lasting impression.

“We had just been let go at Missouri (where Pittman spent the 2000 season as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator),” he recalled. “I was at the gas station getting some chew. For my wife. She’s got to quit at some point. But I got a call from Terry (then-Kansas coach Terry Allen), and he said, ‘Come on over.’

“I’d never had a two-year contract, but I asked for one, and he gave it to me. I was shocked. He told me the money and I asked for more. Now that’s how dumb I am; I didn’t have a job (and he was asking for more pay). I really like Lawrence. But as soon as we got bowl-ineligible, we got whacked.

“It was like, ‘tick, tick, one, zero, boom,’ and here he makes a chopping motion with his hand.”

That story sums up Pittman in a nutshell.

He’s funny. He’s self-deprecating. He’s folksy.

At one point during Tuesday’s media availability, Dec. 27, in advance of the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, he dropped a “h---,” a “shoot” and a “freakin’” in the span of about 10 seconds.

Pittman also is supremely competitive and has deep ties in the state of Kansas, having played at Pittsburg State and serving as head coach at Hutchinson Community College.

That gives him great admiration for Lance Leipold, the man who is his opposite number in Memphis.

“Coach Leipold is a freakin’ great football coach,” Pittman said. “He is.

“First of all, he understands how to recruit to his system, what he wants to get done at Kansas. Kansas has had some good football teams; when coach (Mark) Mangino was there, man, they were rolling. But it’s been a minute. So for him to come in and do what he’s done ... I have such respect for him because he’s done it at every level.”

Which is one reason this year’s match-up between the Razorbacks and the Jayhawks should make for a compelling matchup.

They really are similar in personality.

Leipold suggested he slipped Pittman a few bucks to say those nice things about him. Later, when a reporter apologized for mispronouncing his last name, he laughed it off by saying it was OK as long as there was no profanity that came before or after.

But their paths to their respective schools could not be more different.

Before being hired at Arkansas ahead of the 2020 season — when he was already 58 years old — Pittman had only been a head coach at two high schools in Missouri (for a total of four years) and for two seasons at Hutchinson in the early 1990s.

Leipold, meanwhile, came to Kansas prior to last season after compiling a 37-33 record at Buffalo, taking the Bulls to three bowls. Before that, he had a legendary tenure at Wisconsin-Whitewater, winning 109 out of 115 games. That includes a 6-1 mark in the NCAA Division III title game.

Now, after going 2-10 in his first season, he has the Jayhawks in a bowl game for the first time since the 2008 Insight Bowl. That was also the last year the Jayhawks finished above .500, which they’ll do with a victory Wednesday.

“Really the first time I ever talked with Coach was at the press conference earlier this month,” said Leipold of Pittman. “I’ve always heard great things about him; not just that he’s an excellent football coach, but (a) better person. And that really resonated pretty quickly.

“The job that he’s done at Arkansas in his short time ... (there are) many things that we’ve tried to emulate within our situation. Playing good, solid football. Being physical on both sides. Being able to make things happen. I have the utmost respect for him and his program.”

Arkansas also enters the game with a 6-6 mark.

But not all 6-6 marks are created equal.

While 2022 marked a big step forward for the Jayhawks, Arkansas began the season ranked in the top 20 and with high expectations following a terrific 2021 campaign.

Pittman addressed that Wednesday, acknowledging that he, his players and Razorback Nation were disappointed. But bowl season is a new season, and Pittman said he’s heard from plenty of folks who would like nothing better than a victory over Kansas to close out 2022.

Pittman said that although he appreciates where they’re coming from, he doesn’t necessarily need the pep talks.

He wants the same thing.

“They’re excited, and honestly, I’m excited for them,” he said of the Jayhawks. “It’s fun when you’re going through a season like we had last year when you’re beating LSU and you’re beating A&M. This year, we lost four games by nine points, and I think we disappointed everybody.

“But we can do some damage control if we win this game. Winning a bowl, there’s not a better feeling. I think Kansas has high hopes for their future, and I’m happy for them.”