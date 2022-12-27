Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Horse palace rings in the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Cheyenne Depot holds two events for the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With New Year right around the corner, Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown District Authority are gearing up for the main event with about 10,000 lights. The New Year’s ball drop is one of two main events at the Cheyenne Depot this year. The...
wyo4news.com
HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne
December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Residents Rally Around Man Who Is Now Homeless After Father Killed In House Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Donations are pouring into a GoFundMe effort started for Tim Adams, the son of an elderly Cheyenne man who was killed in a house fire the night before Christmas Eve. The fire began after his father, Larry Adams, crawled beneath the...
Start 2023 Off with a BANG: 10 New Year’s Events in Cheyenne!
Celebrate the New Year with the whole family...without having to stay up past bedtime! This daytime celebration features crafts, games, and snacks, culminating in a fun balloon drop for the kids. When: December 31 from 10 AM to Noon. Where: Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001) Cost:...
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming Expansion Planned: Diesel Fuel Pumps, Lanes To Be Installed For Semi-Trucks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
capcity.news
Downtown Development Authority Board to meet with Cheyenne officials
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Downtown Development Authority Board will meet with city officials on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room, Room 310, at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Topics of discussion will include reviewing past master plans, open...
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council announces swearing-in ceremony date
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Sine Die and swearing-in ceremony will take place Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at noon in City Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave. After the Sine Die, the first regular meeting of the governing body will commence with the Honorable Justice Kate Fox administering the oath of office as well as the approval of the appointment of city officials, under Title II of the Cheyenne City Code.
capcity.news
Ordinances on annexing land, building residential area passes third reading in city council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council approved final readings of two ordinances on Tuesday that would turn half an acre of agricultural land in east Cheyenne into a residential area. The councilmembers’ unanimous passing of an annexation ordinance recognizes roughly half an acre of land located west of...
cowboystatedaily.com
In Wake Of FTX Disaster, Crypto Expert Says Wyoming Has A Solid Gameplan
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Well before the dramatic fall of FTX, a Wyoming digital asset expert had already seen the electronic handwriting on the wall. Laramie native Caitlin Long was on a panel with disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried last year at a Bitcoin conference...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/28/22–12/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police investigating firearm report at Family Dollar
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police are investigating after a report of a disturbance involving a firearm on Friday, Dec. 30, at Family Dollar, 508 Central Ave. Police said a report was made at about 2 p.m. of a juvenile male threatening to use a loaded firearm during an argument with an employee. Responding officers took the juvenile into custody and secured the area, police said.
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
Comments / 0