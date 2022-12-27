Read full article on original website
TEMA reports 2nd fatality in Shelby County due to cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed two fatalities in Shelby County due to cold weather, according to a press release from The Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) The first Shelby County fatality was reported on Friday after a man died from weather conditions in Midtown.
How Shelby County Corrections ensured safe water after lost water pressure due to winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Before MLGW lifted the boil water advisory Thursday afternoon, it applied to the Shelby County Division of Corrections in East Memphis - and the hundreds of inmates staff are responsible for each day. ABC24 received a behind the scenes look at how workers adjusted and provided...
MLGW lifts boil water advisory for all customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLGW) has lifted the boil water advisory. The boil water advisory went into place after an artic blast left water mains busted and the entire Mid-South covered in ice on Thursday, December 22. The aftermath of the storm led MLGW to...
Second weather-related death in Shelby County confirmed after arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second weather-related death was confirmed Thursday following winter weather conditions in the Mid-South last week. According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), two weather-related deaths were reported in Shelby County. The first death was reported Dec. 23, when a man was found dead by...
Baptist to open new emergency health care facility in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care will open an emergency health care department in Arlington, Tennessee, which will serve as the first and only freestanding emergency department in West Tennessee. Baptist will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7 at from 1 p.m....
Flooding from burst pipes cause Shelby County Health Department headquarters to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said their headquarters location at 814 Jefferson Avenue will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28 due to flooding caused by broken water lines. The health department said all appointments at this clinic will be rescheduled, and services at...
MLGW to distribute water to customers Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is distributing water on Thursday (or whenever supplies are exhausted) at three locations:. New Salem Missionary Baptist Church 2237 S Parkway E, noon to 2 p.m. Southwest Community College - Whitehaven 1234 Finley Rd, noon to 2 p.m. Oak Grove...
More water giveaways planned for Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new water giveaways are planned across Memphis as Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is handing out 38,000 bottles of water to Shelby County residents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road. One case of water will be handed out per vehicle.
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
SCSO ‘diligently’ working to fix water problems at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at 201 Poplar were “diligently” working on Tuesday to fix water pressure problems that interrupted operations inside the facility, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and maintenance staff were working to make sure that the...
What streets will be closed around downtown Memphis for New Year's Eve?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting around popular downtown Memphis destinations may be a bit more difficult on New Year's Eve. The Memphis Police Department released a list of scheduled road closures in downtown Memphis starting 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers will be stationed at the following locations:. Southbound at Union Avenue...
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
Memphians hold peaceful protest calling for the city, MLGW to do more after 2 die in the cold in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community organized a peaceful protest in front of city hall Thursday, wanting accountability after last week’s storm, and calling on the city and MLGW to do more. “This is the first time in a long time that winter hit this early. We have...
Tuesday update on MLGW water outage
UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
MLGW announces third bottled water giveaway Wednesday at 2 locations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the boil water advisory in Memphis is set to enter its sixth day, MLGW announced Tuesday they are holding another bottled water giveaway at two locations Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. The first location is First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue, while the...
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee in East Memphis makes water pumping system using bottled water to keep serving customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the city was under that boil water advisory, some businesses got creative to serve their customers. Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee, formerly known as Ugly Mug Coffee, at the corner of Perkins Extended and Poplar Avenue has been running their store solely on bottled water to keep the coffee flowing!
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
