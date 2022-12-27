ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TEMA reports 2nd fatality in Shelby County due to cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed two fatalities in Shelby County due to cold weather, according to a press release from The Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) The first Shelby County fatality was reported on Friday after a man died from weather conditions in Midtown.
MLGW to distribute water to customers Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is distributing water on Thursday (or whenever supplies are exhausted) at three locations:. New Salem Missionary Baptist Church 2237 S Parkway E, noon to 2 p.m. Southwest Community College - Whitehaven 1234 Finley Rd, noon to 2 p.m. Oak Grove...
More water giveaways planned for Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new water giveaways are planned across Memphis as Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is handing out 38,000 bottles of water to Shelby County residents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road. One case of water will be handed out per vehicle.
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
What streets will be closed around downtown Memphis for New Year's Eve?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting around popular downtown Memphis destinations may be a bit more difficult on New Year's Eve. The Memphis Police Department released a list of scheduled road closures in downtown Memphis starting 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers will be stationed at the following locations:. Southbound at Union Avenue...
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
