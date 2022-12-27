Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
Cook County celebrates 24 new officers graduating
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest officers to the force.The sheriff's office posted photos on Twitter with the message "Congratulations, Graduates!"The 24 officers completed four-and-a-half months of training at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy prior to this week's graduation.
Austin Weekly News
A look at what’s ahead for the West Side in 2023
In February, West Siders will elect a mayor, alderpersons and, for the first time, members of the new local police advisory councils. In the area of economic development, many major projects are still years from completion, except the controversial fire and police training academy. Other unfinished business includes the search...
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.
Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez (Center) stands with his wife, family and friends as they celebrate Alicia's House Christmas.Photo byJohn Smith. The Chicago Heights Alicia’s House Christmas Food Event is a a ten year tradition.
CBS News
Arrest warrant issued for ex-Bulls star Ben Gordon, in wake of November fight at River North McDonald's
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- An warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon, after he failed to show up in court last week for charges stemming from a fight with two security guards at the McDonald's in River North in November. Gordon, 39, was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley
CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
Black Woman-Owned Food Business ‘Twisted Eggroll’ Making Its Way to Chicago’s South Side
Some expensive plans are in development for the South Side in 2023. Twisted Eggroll, a food business established in January 2015, owned by Black businesswoman and Chicago native Nikkita Randle, will debut with a storefront in Greater Grand Crossing to provide a variety of frozen food products and made-to-order services for food lovers.
‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School
WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in foot in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly Disappeared
15-year-old Yasmin Rayon Acree lived with her adoptive mother, Rose Mae Starnes, in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Yasmin and her brother, Demarcus, were sent to live with Rose, who is their aunt by marriage, in 2001. Rose adopted the siblings in 2006, reports The Charley Project.
5 charged after man kicked, beaten, hit with bottle at Loop CTA station: Chicago police
Five men were charged after being accused of attacking a man Wednesday night on a downtown CTA platform near Monroe and State, Chicago police said Friday.
37th Anniversary National Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Holiday Law
The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3), which serves as the living memorial to The Honorable Katie Hall (D-IN-1), the first African American elected to the United States Congress from the State of Indiana—male or female—will host the “37th Anniversary National Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Holiday Law.”
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
fox32chicago.com
4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
