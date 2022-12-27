ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County celebrates 24 new officers graduating

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest officers to the force.The sheriff's office posted photos on Twitter with the message "Congratulations, Graduates!"The 24 officers completed four-and-a-half months of training at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy prior to this week's graduation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Austin Weekly News

A look at what’s ahead for the West Side in 2023

In February, West Siders will elect a mayor, alderpersons and, for the first time, members of the new local police advisory councils. In the area of economic development, many major projects are still years from completion, except the controversial fire and police training academy. Other unfinished business includes the search...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School

WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in foot in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
CHICAGO, IL

